Churches create new ways

In the age of COVID-19, Union Baptist Church Pastor Timothy Lake is proceeding with caution.

State rules now allow religious congregations to meet under certain conditions, but Lake is in no rush to fill the pews for the Fort Wayne congregation's typical Sunday services, with their gospel singing and other enthusiastic worship expressions.

“The demographics of our congregation tell us we have a high percentage of our congregation in that high-risk category,” Lake said last week. The majority of the congregation is age 65 and older or battling chronic conditions including diabetes and heart problems that can worsen the coronavirus disease.

The church has been meeting virtually, using Facebook livestreaming and having people dial in on conference calls.

“We are really trying to be extra-sensitive and having an abundance of caution before encouraging those people back to gathering,” the pastor said.

Lake's response is typical of many area churches, where leaders haven't been quick to go back to worship-as-usual as the global pandemic that prompted temporary widespread shutdowns in March continues.

Some area churches complained vehemently when early regulations forbid church gatherings or limited them to 10 people. The outcry to then-Allen County Health Commissioner's Dr. Deborah McMahan's recommendation to not allow services led the Indiana attorney general to challenge the policy as unconstitutional religious discrimination.

The debate was followed by modifications of county instructions and a state clarification that religious gatherings were “essential services” and allowed if kept to 10 people.

State restrictions since then have been loosened to allow gatherings of up to 250 people, provided conditions, including social distancing and enhanced sanitation, are followed.

Larger gatherings are allowed if plans are submitted to and cleared by local health authorities.

The Allen County Health Department has reviewed 26 large-gathering plans since Gov. Eric Holcomb's most recent order, said Megan Hubartt, department spokeswoman. She added none was of a religious nature, and local health officials are acting under the assumption religious gatherings are exempt.

Fort Wayne-area religious congregations have had a mixed response to restrictions. Some started or ramped up existing virtual gatherings, some have had parking-lot services but maintained social distancing, while others found work-arounds.

The Rev. Peter Cage of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne said that congregation phased in gathering in May. But the church also instituted a private or small-group means of administering Holy Communion so those who felt uncomfortable in church could partake, he said.

The size of St. Paul's sanctuary played into the decision to resume gathering, Cage said.

“We're blessed with a (lot of space) under our big dome,” he said of the downtown church. “We've got a lot of space for people to spread out.”

St. Paul's membership hovers around the 250-person gathering limit, but not everyone comes at one time, the pastor said.

Pathway Community Church on Carroll Road also has a large building it is now using in a different way.

The church is gathering as a group, but Gov. Eric Holcomb's mandate to wear masks in public places has been an issue in how that takes place.

Pathway's building has been divided into areas for people to wear masks and areas for people who do not wish to wear one, Pastor Ron Williams said in an online video message.

He also has encouraged those at higher risk with COVID-19 to attend church virtually at pccfw.tv.

But he also has stressed Christian teaching in the congregation's reopening stance.

“We're just asking you still to consider to lay down a little bit of your rights as it relates to a wearing mask when you come in ... and we're going to adhere to strict social distancing when you come in,” he said in an online message.

Christian teaching is to show love and respect to others. The church provides masks, Williams said, adding that what's important is “humility, (being) willing to show compassion. Willing to show concern, willing to give things up for the sake of another.”

Area Roman Catholics have resumed in-person gatherings for Mass since May, said Jennifer Simerman, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Indiana bishops had issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend weekly Mass because of the pandemic. The declaration was set to expire Aug.15, but the bishops, including the diocese's Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, extended it last week until Nov. 1.

Online Masses are widely available on Facebook and other livestreaming sites, she said. “People have been thrilled with the offering,” Simerman said, adding a list can be found at www.redeemerradio.com/c19outreach.

Jewish Congregation Achduth Vesholom in Fort Wayne has not resumed meeting in person. The congregation's building on Old Mill Road remains closed to the public, although some staff members are working there.

Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday are being held via Zoom, an online meeting app, a statement from the congregation says.

“We are planning a phased reopening,” the statement says. “We are not open for services, classes, meetings, or routine congregant or visitor business. All Temple meetings are being held virtually.”

The Rev. Daniel Brege, district president of the Indiana District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, attributes the range of responses to the ability of individual congregations to react to local conditions. He oversees 230 congregations in Indiana and northern Kentucky.

“Most are back to in-person worship, but there are several who have not gathered for a couple of months, although they are eligible to do so,” he said.

Many have gone to a mix of in-person and virtual gatherings and meetings, and some have worshipped outdoors.

The size of many Lutheran congregations means they would not exceed 250 persons, Brege said, adding some large congregations have gone to additional services to achieve social distancing.

In many churches, “There is no way to have the square footage to maintain social distancing” in their buildings, Brege said.

Meanwhile, some congregations have not resumed gathering because of the extra effort to learn and maintain compliance with changing state and local rules, develop compliance plans, work through technology and do extra sanitizing.

“It becomes like a part-time job just to read all the requirements,” Cage said. “And I have great sympathy for a lot of my colleagues who all of a sudden had to become tech-savvy,” he said, adding congregation volunteers made the pivot easier for St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

At Union Baptist, Lake said he's more and more convinced that online ministry can work.

“People have adjusted to it. We went from zero to all livestreaming and online giving, so we had a lot to do,” Lake said.

The results of switching midweek Bible study to a virtual meeting have led to more viewers than people came to the church for in-person meetings.

Some members have gotten more involved in their church by hosting small gatherings in their homes for Bible study.

In-person study meetings might have 10 to 30 people, Lake said, but online ones have had around 50, with one attracting 85.

“A lot of these people aren't members,” he said. “We never would have had that in the past.”

