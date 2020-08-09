Developers hold out hope Electric Works will happen

RTM Ventures has three options after the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission last week rescinded its offer to provide $62 million in taxpayer money toward Electric Works' $275 million Phase I.

Partners Josh Parker, Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs can hold onto the former General Electric campus just south of downtown. They can sell the 31-acre property along Broadway. Or they can keep trying to create a mixed-use destination with office, education, innovation, recreation and retail space.

Only one of those options appeals to the developers.

“Our efforts have been and will continue to be to get this deal done and deliver the project as soon as we can for this community, Do it Best and the tenants that have committed to grow at Electric Works,” Kingsbury said during a phone interview.

To do that, the developers would have to negotiate a new economic development agreement with the city – something city officials have said they would consider. Various community members, including some committed Electric Works tenants, are pressuring city officials to follow through on that offer.

It's unclear whether city officials would be willing to commit again to the full $62 million the developers say is required to make the public-private partnership viable. Mayor Tom Henry has said other local projects are waiting in line for the money previously committed to Electric Works.

“We need our public partners – and our hand remains extended – to get there,” Kingsbury said.

Loan commitments

Since the contract was voided, the developers have continued to gather documents to supplement those city officials deemed insufficient proof of loan commitments, Kingsbury said. The developers see it as double-crossing the t's and double-dotting the i's because they believe the original submission made on the July 30 deadline was sufficient.

They also continue to receive inquiries from prospective tenants, Kingsbury said, despite the voided economic development agreement.

The documents being collected include loan commitment letters from Old National Bank, First Merchants Bank and STAR Bank. Together, those three lenders have agreed to make loans covering the $30 million gap in construction funding that the Redevelopment Commission pointed to when it voted to cancel the contract.

Jon Bomberger, a local attorney advising Redevelopment Commission members, said RTM Ventures was also $21 million short of the private equity requirement outlined in the original economic development agreement.

Parker explained the perceived shortfall represents two sources. The developers are willing to invest $10 million of their fee into the project rather than taking a payout during construction. Also, Octagon Finance, the Virginia lender that holds the property's mortgage, would provide a bridge loan backed by the tax credits to cover the costs of finishing spaces to meet tenants' needs.

If the bridge loan hits a snag, the construction contingency fund could be reduced to 10% of the total from 15%, freeing up about $5 million, Parker said. And Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction, has offered to delay his firm's fee, if necessary to close the deal, he added.

The strategies provide financial redundancy, Parker said, describing it as “belt and suspenders.”

Tenants

Tenants that remain committed to Electric Works include Do it Best, Parkview Health and Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market, among others.

Randy Rusk, Do it Best's spokesman, said the hardware cooperative isn't ready to comment on the Redevelopment Commission's decision. But he confirmed that certain realities remain unchanged.

They include the facts that the state's largest privately owned company with about $4 billion in annual sales will need a new headquarters within about two years. Also, CEO Dan Starr hasn't seen any other suitable location within Fort Wayne.

Parkview signed on in October 2018 to open a health care clinic on the campus, which sits in a neighborhood considered medically underserved.

“Parkview Health is not seeking alternative plans at this time,” spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in an email last week. “Rather, we will remain engaged to better understand potential next steps for the project, based on the commission's decision.”

The neighborhood surrounding the Electric Works property is also considered a food desert, where residents don't have adequate access to fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

Leigh Rowan, founder of Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market, last week wrote a letter to city officials on behalf of the organization. In it, she told Henry that the Redevelopment Commission's decision has “a profound impact” on the market's vendors. She sees completion of Electric Works as a quality-of-life issue.

“We are more than a farmers market,” she wrote about the more than 50 vendors' plan to move into the indoor, year-round food hall. “We are a small business incubator that helps to elevate ideas into small businesses.”

Rowan also addressed her email to Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and City Councilman Geoff Paddock, who represents the district that includes the former GE property.

“Having the opportunity to have a permanent home at Electric Works is vital to our growth and contributions back to the community,” she wrote. “So, as a passionate business owner, a proud Fort Wayner and a voting constituent, my question to you is, what is the city's plan on addressing the food desert needs in the densely populated downtown area while supporting local small businesses?”

In a phone interview, Rowan said she is “immensely” frustrated by the Redevelopment Commission's decision to cancel the city's agreement with RTM Ventures. She believes city officials are treating the developers unfairly, holding them to a more exacting standard than developers are expected to meet on other projects in other cities.

“When one of your vendors doesn't have all of their paperwork, you don't pull them from the line, you help them get it done,” she said. “It makes you wonder: Why do you set somebody up to fail? Why don't you set them up to succeed?”

City's options

Christopher Guerin, the commission's president, said the city could enter a new agreement with RTM Ventures or another developer. It's possible city officials could enter another economic development agreement with RTM Ventures – but at a lower dollar amount.

Henry has said other community projects are waiting in line for funding.

But the developers are banking on a full $62 million buy-in from city, county and Capital Improvement Board officials.

“The hope is that the funds that were committed remain committed because that's what's needed to get the deal done,” Kingsbury said. “We have a plan that's shovel-ready that can close this year. This canceling of the economic development agreement puts it back, but I'm hopeful we can get back on track and start construction and get people to work.

“If that doesn't happen,” he continued, “our options are to sit on the property or sell it.”

Parker, Kingsbury's development partner, said no one has approached him with an offer to buy the former GE campus.

The developers' priority is delivering the project for the community. More than 4,000 residents offered input on what they want the Electric Works campus to include, Kingsbury said.

“There's been an unprecedented level of engagement with the public,” he said. “This is their project.”

Parker said it's a matter of taxpayers' priorities.

“If they'd rather put their money into luxury apartments or a parking garage, they can do that,” he said, referring to the deals city officials struck with Barrett & Stokely, the Indianapolis firm developing both The Lofts at Headwaters Park and Riverfront at Promenade Park.

Assuming residents continue to support Electric Works but city officials won't agree to the necessary financial support, the developers have one more arrow in their quiver.

“Worst-case scenario,” Parker said, “we just sit on it and pay the property taxes and wait for a new mayor (to be elected) and try to get it done.”

