Experts track virus through positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, health experts and officials are pointing to the positivity rate as a better metric to assess how the state and local counties are doing.

“It's one of the best measures to look at,” said Brian Dixon, an epidemiology professor at the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health. “What I tend to look for and what most epidemiologists look at is the trend in positivity. If it's moving up then that means community spread of COVID or any other disease is going up in the population.”

The Indiana State Department of Health last week added a color-coded state map that shows how each county is doing in terms of positivity – blue is good; yellow caution; orange yikes; red bad.

In simple terms, a positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive on a given day. So, for example, the state reported 1,253 new cases Friday – out of 12,884 tests. That is a one-day positivity rate of 9.7%.

Alex Perkins, associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Notre Dame, said a daily number is merely a snapshot and is sensitive to random fluctuations such as large dumps of data or weekend dips in testing.

That's why officials prefer a seven-day or 14-day rolling average.

And Perkins is clear – the positivity rate is not the same as an infection rate. It doesn't extrapolate to a percentage of the population having the virus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the positivity rate is extremely helpful but shouldn't be the only metric considered. She acknowledged that in some counties a small outbreak in a nursing home might make the situation look dire but in reality the virus isn't spreading in the community.

The current seven-day rate for the state is 7.5%, and it has hovered in that area several weeks.

As of Friday, Allen is at 10.7%. The highest in northeast Indiana is 11.4% in Adams County and the lowest is 1.5% in Huntington County.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said the addition of county-by-county positivity rates is a great use of data and helpful to the public. He said Allen County's rate has been rising – having been at 6% in mid-July.

Many Hoosiers discount the number of new cases, he said, saying it's simply a matter of expanded testing.

“That's partially true. If you look back to April there was much less testing. But if you look at June for instance we are now testing a bit less,” Sutter said. “Testing peaked in mid-June but our cases are still going up. This is a real increase of cases in our county.”

Perkins said the local data shows how different the situation is across the state and makes hot spots easy to identify.

Because test results come back after a delay – sometimes a few days and sometimes a few weeks depending on the vendor and laboratory – the daily rate isn't static. It will adjust automatically when more data comes in.

And Dixon said labs are returning positive cases more quickly than negatives. So, a one-day high will sometimes adjust slightly downward a few weeks later.

That's why the rolling average is important – to even out so-called “lumpy” data – including dips during weekends, Perkins said.

Dixon said the World Health Organization has recommended a level of about 5% positivity as a goal. If it stays there, there is a good chance of keeping the volume of cases and deaths low.

He noted that Indiana was below 5% positivity in mid-June. According to state data, the number of tests from June to July increased 22% but the number of positive cases went up 85%.

“It was great but then it went up again,” Dixon said. “It gave us a false sense of security.”

Some counties are using these rates to decide whether schools should open. Marion County's health department, for example, said if the county reaches a positivity rate of 5% or less, schools can fully reopen with everyone in the buildings. If the rate is between 6% and 10%, schools must operate at half-capacity in middle and high schools. Elementary schools can operate normally.

Sutter said local officials have talked about a similar threshold but haven't implemented one.

Some Hoosiers say officials are playing fast and loose with statistics – noting that the cumulative positivity rate for the state over the length of the entire pandemic is at 8.8% – well below peaks of 20% or more in March and April.

“How low do the weekly death toll and positive test rate have to go before you will end the shutdown of the Hoosier economy and remove the mandate on wearing masks?” said Robert Hall, leader of the Indiana Conservative Alliance and Grassroots Conservatives. “Both seem unnecessary now that the worst of the epidemic is over.”

But Perkins said to compare rates at different points in time you also need testing to be relatively equal. He noted that early on very few tests were available and only the sickest – those hospitalized – could even get a test. That led to very high initial rates.

Testing opened up in May and June, and Hoosiers no longer needed a doctor's note or symptoms to get a test.

