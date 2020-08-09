New CEO sees Matthew 25 as 'perfect fit'

Michelle Creager has a background in accounting, but she said she's passionate about health care and ready to move in a new direction.

“It feels like Matthew 25 is just the perfect fit for me,” said Creager, the clinic's new CEO. “I love that it's such a big part of the community, I love that it's faith-based. I'm just super excited to be able to have the opportunity to get in there and continue the great leadership that Mark Dixon had and continue to hopefully move it forward.”

Creager, who was raised in the Catholic faith, replaces Dixon, the clinic's CEO for six years before retiring. Her first day is Monday.

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic is Allen County's only full-time clinic that offers free medical, dental, vision and hearing services. The clinic serves more than 105 uninsured patients a day.

Creager, 45, said she believes in Matthew 25's mission.

She is leaving her job as director of medical management for Physicians Health Plan, where she led several initiatives, including helping administer the Athlete Assistance Fund with the National Gymnastics Foundation. The fund helps gymnasts who have suffered sexual abuse obtain counseling.

Creager said her passion for health care started when she took a job as a bookkeeper at Physical Medicine Consultants. Before that, Creager earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Joseph's College and worked as an accountant and controller for several businesses.

She worked as practice manager for both Physical Medicine Consultants and Aspire Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa before joining Physicians Health Plan.

Her job there included overseeing case management and utilization review nurses, who review a patient's case and speak with them and health care providers about treatment. Creager also led projects for the medical management department.

She enjoys “that feel of helping others and being able to contribute in some small ways to others' well-being and giving them knowledge and education maybe they didn't have.”

Dominic Freiburger, chairman of the board for Matthew 25, said Creager was selected because of her extensive health care experience and increasing level of responsibility. About 30 candidates applied.

Freiburger said Creager was selected because of her collaborative approach to management and willingness to learn.

“She recognizes that she'll need to come in and listen and understand what goes on in the clinic before making recommendations or changing things around, so she's open to learning,” he said.

As CEO, Creager will oversee 35 employees and more than 300 volunteers.

Creager said her first objective is to learn more about the organization.

“You've got to go all the way small, all the way big so that you can see every aspect of that organization and get a feel for it,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is just to observe, to listen.”

Creager said her management style is leading by example. She said she has an open-door policy and tries to respect employees.

Kelli Kinsey, a utilization review nurse at Physicians Health Plan, worked with Creager for two years.

“She really appreciates her employees and she's always very encouraging,” she said. “She's always willing to listen.”

Carrie Lukins, a clinical supervisor at the medical management department for Physicians Health Plan, said Creager will be a great fit for Matthew 25.

“She just has that overall good personality and approach with people,” Lukins said, “and I think she'll do great things for the community.”

Creager said she hopes to expand Matthew 25's outreach to include more of the religious community.

She wants to aid more churches who have been hit hard by COVID-19 and continue to raise awareness about the need for a clinic like Matthew 25.

Creager said public health is more important now than ever, and services like Matthew 25 are vital.

“If people don't have the money to go to the doctor, their overall health is going to dwindle,” she said. “So many people go without care because the funding isn't there. It just exemplifies the mission and the reason that Matthew 25 exists.”