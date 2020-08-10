Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Remote learning for 13.6% at NACS

Most Northwest Allen County Schools students will return to classrooms when the academic year begins Wednesday.

About 13.6% of students opted for the remote learning option while 86.4% preferred onsite instruction, the district said in a news release.

NACS did not provide registration totals but said it had an increase of about 100 students. The district enrolled 7,857 students last academic year, according to state data.

Spirit-wear masks are available for purchase to support the athletics programs at Maple Creek Middle, Carroll Middle and Carroll High schools.

Indiana reports 1,048 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday 1,048 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing for a total of 74,328 cases.

A total of 2,835 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one over the previous day. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of Sunday, nearly 37% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available across the state.

To date, 841,125 tests have been reported to the ISDH, up from 828,466 on Saturday.

The Allen County Department of Health said Sunday another 68 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 66 confirmed PCR cases and two probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 3,930 cases and 162 deaths.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 28 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.