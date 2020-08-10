The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 10, 2020 12:20 pm

    FWCS bus cameras might catch stop-arm violators

    ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette

    Drivers thinking about passing a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus with an extended stop-arm: think again.

    You might be watched.

    FWCS officials this morning announced that 29 new buses have been equipped with automatic cameras that will snap pictures of a vehicle, a license plate and, if possible, the driver who disregards a stop-arm signal.

    The move aims to curb the approximately 200 stop-arm violations that occur in Allen County every day during the school year, said Frank Jackson, FWCS transportation director during a news conference at the district's north transportation center on Cook Road.

    "Our bus drivers have been diligent in reporting violations, but writing down details of a violation can be difficult when they are also managing students entering or leaving the bus," he said.

    The camera-equipped buses will go into into service this week.

    rsalter@jg.net

