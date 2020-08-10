FWCS teachers union opposes in-person learning

A tornado warning gave the Fort Wayne Education Association president a captive audience tonight as she pleaded for district leaders to rethink their plan of welcoming students to classrooms Thursday.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board and administrators listened to public comment from Sandra Vohs while huddled in the basement of the downtown administration building.

Board members hastily adjourned the meeting in the ground-floor board room in response to the weather warning. The district's lead nurse had just finished summarizing for the board the strategies FWCS is using to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

FWCS reported last week that about 70% of students have chosen to come to school this fall while about 30% have picked the fully remote option.

Vohs, the teachers union president, suggested alternatives to the current Return to Learn plan – including starting the academic year exclusively with e-learning – because, she said, Allen County coronavirus statistics are concerning.

The Allen County Department of Health said Monday 34 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Allen County to 3,964. The total number of Allen County deaths attributed to coronavirus remained at 162.

"We don't think that anybody should be reopening right now based just on the community (coronavirus trends)," Vohs said. "I think we've got a great plan when things are better. But things aren't better right now, and it's naive to think that once kids get into the buildings that we're going to be able to follow everything."

asloboda@jg.net