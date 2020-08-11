City opens covered bridge at Salomon Park

Fort Wayne has a new covered bridge that's being called "A Bridge to the Future."

The bridge, on the southern side of Salomon Farm Park and over Beckett's Run Till Road, was officially opened today with a ribbon-cutting.

Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director, said the bridge, intended to carry mostly pedestrian and wagon traffic, is a culmination of several years of work.

It reflects the vision of the late Don Wolf, the late chief executive of Do It Best Corp and a generous donor to the parks department, McMichael said.

Wolf died in September at the age of 90.

"This is a wonderful symbol of his dedication to this park," McDaniel said.

Family members, including Wolf's son Rick and his widow Ginny attended the celebration.

