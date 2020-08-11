FWCS adds cameras to buses

Drivers thinking about passing a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus with an extended stop-arm: think again.

You might be being watched.

District officials on Monday announced 29 new buses have been equipped with automatic cameras that will capture video of a vehicle, a license plate and, if possible, the driver who disregards a stop-arm signal.

The move aims to curb the approximately 200 local stop-arm violations that happen every day during the school year, said Frank Jackson, district transportation director. His remarks came during a news conference Monday at the district's north transportation center on Cook Road.

“Our bus drivers have been diligent in reporting violations, but writing down details of a violation can be difficult when they are also managing students entering or leaving the bus,” he said.

The camera-equipped buses will go into service this week.

Jackson said the cameras were provided at no additional cost on this year's new buses. FWCS replaces some of its approximately 200 buses every year and plans to get cameras on all new ones, officials said.

This year's new buses amount to about $3.2 million in previously approved spending.

The district intends to work with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County prosecutor's office on how the videos will be used as evidence and on penalties, Jackson said.

The cameras are located about midway along the driver's side of the bus – the same side as the stop-arm, a stop sign with flashing red lights.

Jackson said buses cannot physically be passed on the right because of the way they pull up to the roadside to load and unload students.

He added the issue of stop-arm violations gained statewide and national exposure in 2018.

That's when three children, a girl and her twin step-brothers, were killed and a fourth child was seriously injured by a 24-year-old woman who did not stop for a stopped bus in the Tippecanoe School District near Rochester.

“That was a wake-up call,” Jackson said.

In Indiana, drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

If the action injures someone, the offense rises to a Level 6 felony, punishable by six months to 30 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Recklessly passing a stopped bus and killing someone is a Level 5 felony, carrying a one-year to six-year prison sentence and up to $10,000 in fines.

Courts also can suspend a violator's driver's license for 90 days or up to a year for a repeat offense.

Bus drivers are often witnesses to violations but might not have enough information to pursue charges, Jackson said.

The hope is cameras “will send a message to the community that we are serious about this and the impact on our kids,” he added.

Last year, Allen County schools waged a “Slow. Stop. Stay.” campaign, including television ads, to hammer home the need to stop for school buses.

Other area districts are also experimenting with video cameras.

Northwest Allen County Schools is awaiting delivery of several cameras, which will be used in conjunction with dashboard cameras. One has been installed on a bus as part of a pilot program, said Lizette Downey, spokeswoman.

East Allen County Schools has some on order, which would make at least 18 buses with cameras that could be used to document stop-arm violations, said Dave Myers, transportation superintendent.

Southwest Allen County Schools is now testing portable video cameras that can be moved from one bus to another experiencing “a high incidence of stop-arm violations,” said Stacey Fleming, district spokeswoman.

Local police agencies this week are beginning an enforcement campaign focusing on stop-arm violations and “hot spots,” speed violations in school zones and the disregard of school-crossing guards, an FWCS statement says.

FWCS schools open Thursday.

