Local bishop in quarantine

The bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is in quarantine after an exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades has not tested positive, but he is self-isolating as a precaution, a diocesan statement said.

"He was exposed to someone who subsequently tested positive," the statement said. "Because of this, Bishop is self-quarantining as a precaution for the safety of others."

The statement did not elaborate on how long the quarantine will last.

The diocese's weekly newspaper, Today's Catholic, shows the bishop has more than a dozen events on his public schedule in the next two weeks, a recommended time for quarantine.

Most are confirmations in individual churches, many of them in Fort Wayne.

Among them are services that had been scheduled for this week at St. Vincent de Paul and Our Lady of Good Hope parishes in Fort Wayne and St. Mary of the Assumption parish in Decatur.

In June, the diocese confirmed three priests, including one from St. Vincent de Paul, had been infected with the new coronavirus. All recovered.

rsalter@jg.net