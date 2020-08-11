State breaks 4-day streak of 1,000 new cases a day

Indiana's confirmed COVID-19 case count increased by almost 700 on Monday, but that marked an end to a four-day stretch that saw cases rise each day by more than 1,000.

The 673 new cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health was roughly half of the more than 1,250 COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the agency. Confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus were 1,051 on Thursday, 1,036 on Saturday and 1,048 on Sunday.

Monday's total included results from a new testing facility added to the state's electronic reporting system, according to a message posted to the state health department's website. A reason for the four-day spike is less clear.

“ISDH looks not just at the total number of positive tests, but also at the total number of tests reported and the positivity rate,” agency spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter said in an email. “As more tests are done, we expect to see more positive cases. We have not analyzed the last two days yet, but the positivity rate has held steady for the seven days prior to that.”

There now have been 74,992 confirmed cases in Indiana, and 2,828 residents – including three reported Monday – have died.

“Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” state health officials said in a statement. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

The Allen County Department of Health announced new cases rose by 34 to 3,964. Local deaths total 162. No new deaths were reported.

State totals for local COVID-19 cases – 3,937, up 35 from the day before – and deaths – 163 – differ because of differences in reporting and delays in testing.

Data kept by the state shows more than half – 19 – of the new local cases are patients younger than 30. Two patients are younger than 20.

Officials in DeKalb County said Monday that a 9-year-old was among 11 new cases there. The child is recovering at home, according to a statement.

Statewide, 39% of intensive care unit beds were being used Monday. About 13% of the state's 2,265 ICU beds contained COVID-19 patients, and 82.5% of ventilators in Indiana are available.

In District 3, an 11-county region that includes Allen County, 78% of ICU beds were occupied. Just 11 of the area's 230 ICU beds were available, but hospital officials have said they can quickly expand capacity to treat critical-care patients.

Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, continues to lead the state in confirmed cases – 15,963 – and deaths – 725. Allen County ranks fourth and third, respectively, in those categories.

Allen County also ranks high among counties for the percentage of residents who test positive for COVID-19. As of late Monday afternoon, the local seven-day positivity rate – a measure of patients who test positive in a week – was 10.7%. Marion County's rate was 9.2%.

The highest seven-day positivity rate – 17.2% – was in Dubois County, in the southern portion of the state.

In Congressional District 3, data shows Noble County, at 13%, and LaGrange, 16.3%, had the highest rates.

mleblanc@jg.net