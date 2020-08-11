Thousands lose power as high winds slam area

Heavy winds and rain swept through northeast Indiana on Monday night, causing property damage and power outages to tens of thousands of residents.

Wind caused more than 40,000 customers to lose power throughout Indiana Michigan Power's service territory across two states, according to a news release from the utility service.

As of 9:30 p.m., about 10,691 Allen County customers lost power, according to I&M's online outage map. About 1,925 Noble County customers lost power, as did 1,321 in Adams County.

Allen County experienced winds of about 50 mph Monday night, but the system generated winds of up to 100 mph as it moved through eastern Iowa earlier in the evening, said Nathan Marsili, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Syracuse.

Marsili said the National Weather Service received numerous reports of wind damage to trees and power lines. Heavy winds ripped the metal roof off a building in northeast Huntington County, as well, he said.

In response to outages across Indiana Michigan Power's service area, the utility is reminding residents to avoid downed power lines and trees that could fall or drop limbs.

The utility will provide updates throughout the day today regarding the storm's impact and service restoration.

