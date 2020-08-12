ACPL searches for new director after resignation

Allen County Public Library Director Greta Southard has resigned without explanation.

Southard, who faced battles over discarding library materials and managing the libraries amid the coronavirus pandemic, sent a resignation letter to library employees Monday.

Library officials confirmed the move in a news release Tuesday. The release said the library's board of trustees also received the resignation Monday.

Kent Castleman, board director, thanked Southard in the news release and said members of the board “wish her well in her next endeavor,” which was unspecified.

The board is now working to name an interim director and has called a special meeting for Thursday.

“Given that this is a personnel matter, no additional comment is available at this time,” the release said.

The notice for the meeting, which is open to the public, will be posted on www.acpl.info.

Castleman's comment in the release adds the library is “committed to our mission of enriching the community through life-long learning and discovery. This mission will be at the center of the search to find the next leader of the Allen County Public Library.”

In a brief telephone conversation Tuesday afternoon, Castleman said Southard's last day was Monday and she was no longer a library employee. Southard's 2019 salary was $157,512, according to the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information filed by public agencies.

“It's time for us to look at the position again and look for the next best leader. ... We want to keep things moving in a very positive direction,” Castleman said.

Kim Fenoglio, part of a group of library users who opposed Southard-led practices of systematically discarding at least thousands of library books through a process library officials called “weeding,” said the group remains “dismayed” at the practice but is glad Southard is leaving and “heartened” that change may be coming.

She said she had no details about the resignation.

“We hold hope that the board will choose a director who will preserve what is left of the physical collection and seek to repair the harm that has been done across our library community,” she said.

Castleman said the board will likely hire a search firm for help in filling the position and confirmed the interim director will likely come from in-house candidates.

