Fort Wayne/Allen County

Public servant gets state honor

Gary Wasson, former executive director of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, has received Indiana's Circle of Corydon award.

Gov. Eric Holcomb established the Circle of Corydon in 2017 to recognize Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities exemplified by the state's greatest citizens. State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta presented the honor Monday.

For more than 40 years, Wasson has been an important contributor to helping make Fort Wayne a thriving and vibrant community, helping shape the vision for an improved city landscape, officials said.

As a member of the city's parks board, Wasson helped establish Headwaters Park. He also helped bring Grand Wayne Center to life and served as its operations director for more than 25 years.

Wasson recently served as chairman of the Embassy Theatre board, where he helped oversee a $10 million capital campaign. He is currently a board member of the Three Rivers Ambulance Association and previously served as an ARCH board member.

Car sought after teen's shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in an alley near the 1500 block of Sherman Boulevard.

Police said Tuesday they are looking for a tan two-tone Buick Rendezvous in possible connection with the shooting, which was reported just before 4:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne police Detective Bureau 260-427-1201.

Murals planned for Pearl Street

Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District announced Tuesday that Lyndy Bazile, Jeff Pilkinton, Bryan Ballinger, Raul Perez and Sky Rodriguez will be installing murals at 222 Pearl St. from Sunday through Sept. 12.

The theme of the 222 Pearl St. projects is inclusion. Art This Way is collaborating with local organizations and businesses. Partners in this project are Utopian Coffee, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities, AWS Foundation, Flagstar Foundation, Fort Wayne Metals, Center for Nonviolence and Lutheran Life Villages, according to a news release.

– Journal Gazette