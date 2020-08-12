Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Locations change for food pantry

Community Harvest Food Bank has changed four sites for its Farm Wagon mobile food pantry.

The revised schedule:

• 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Life Community Church, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton

• 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 1010 Coliseum Blvd. N., Fort Wayne

• 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Don Ray Memorial Park, 115 S. Memorial Drive, Monroe

• 9 a.m. Fridays, Hidden Diamonds Campground, 200 Weber Road, Albion.

For information, go to www.chfb.org.

Congressman's job fair online

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks' annual job fair, typically held at Purdue University Fort Wayne, will be presented online from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Job seekers must register in advance at banks.house.gov/job-fair.

More than two dozen employers and employment agencies have signed up for the fair, organizers said in a news release. Among industries represented at will be health care, manufacturing, construction, finance and social services.

Representatives of WorkOne Northeast, which is overseen by Northeast Indiana Works, will help with résumés and interviewing techniques. WorkOne representatives also will provide information about free, certification-based short-term training.

The job fair is open to all working-age adults.

Indiana Tech nixes graduation

In consultation with state and local health officials, Indiana Tech has canceled its 2020 commencement ceremonies, which were scheduled for Oct. 3, the university announced.

The state restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people likely will continue for the near future, Indiana Tech said.

All 2020 graduates may participate in the May 2021 commencement ceremonies. They may also schedule a photo featuring them in their cap and gown with President Karl Einolf this fall. Interested graduates should e-mail presidentsoffice@indianatech.edu to schedule their photo.

