Council delays vote on tax breaks

The Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday postponed its decision on a large affordable housing development that has generated opposition from the surrounding northeast-side community.

In a series of 7-0 votes, the council decided to wait two weeks before casting final ballots on whether to expand an economic development target area and approve two tax abatements for the Isabelle Gardens project, on two pieces of land on East State Boulevard and Laverne Avenue.

Council members Jason Arp, R-4th, and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, were absent Tuesday.

The council will vote on the issue Aug. 25.

Documents filed with the Department of Planning Services show that plans call for one 13-building duplex development and a five-building project expected to contain 40 residential units. The project was proposed by Fort Wayne-based Keller Development, which also operates the nearby Ryker's Reserve Senior Living facility.

Keller Development needs the abatements to compete for state tax credits, said Greg Majewski, the firm's community development director. Expanding the economic development target area to include the Laverne Avenue location is necessary for that portion of the development to qualify for a tax break.

Documents filed with the Fort Wayne city clerk's office shows the project would create two part-time positions, each with an annual salary of $12,875.

State law defines an economic development target area as “a specific geographic territory that has become undesirable or impossible for normal development and occupancy because of a lack of development” or other factors. The East State Boulevard property already resides within an economic development target area.

On Monday, residents opposed to the project raised concerns about crime, drainage, lighting, traffic, safety and property values during a public hearing with the city Plan Commission. The Plan Commission plans to vote on a pair of primary development plans for the project at its Aug. 17 meeting.

About 10 people spoke Tuesday during the City Council's public hearing over the associated tax abatements, many of whom raised similar issues to those raised Monday to the Plan Commission.

Jeanna Wolford, who lives on nearby Forrest Avenue, said Keller Development “is bad news for our neighborhood.”

Wolford provided council members with photos that she said demonstrate the firm's poor management practices, including mold, roofing issues, garbage, rusty nails and more.

“If we allow them to add even more tenants that are going to fall victim to their lack of management into our neighborhood, they're going to pay for it, my neighborhood's going to pay for it,” Wolford said.

In response, Majewski said Keller Development is “not a perfect property management company,” but the firm does take pride in its properties. Majewski said “there are certainly problems; we address them as best we can,” and added that changes and improvements are made when possible.

He also noted that Keller Development showed off the senior facility during a meeting with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and other state officials last year.

Several council members expressed concern on the issues raised by residents at the meeting. Council members Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, both said they were concerned by claims of negligence at other Keller-managed properties but said they disagree that low-income housing inherently brings increased crime.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-2nd, represents the area where the proposed project would be located. He said the development complies with existing zoning rules, and City Council has authority only over whether to grant tax abatements.

“The Plan Commission has a lot of leeway to negotiate between the developers and the neighbors and to get written commitments on some concerns, including trees, traffic, lighting, things of that nature,” he said.

