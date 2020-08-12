Covered bridge honors parks donor Wolf

Fort Wayne has a new covered bridge that's being called “A Bridge to the Future.”

On the south side of Salomon Farm Park and over Beckett's Run near Till Road, the bridge was officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting.

Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director, said the structure, intended to carry mostly pedestrian and wagon traffic, is a culmination of several years of work.

The structure reflects the vision of the late Don Wolf, for many years the chief executive officer of Do it Best Corp. and a generous donor to the parks department, McMichael said.

Wolf died in September at the age of 90.

“This is a wonderful symbol of his dedication to this park,” McDaniel said, adding that covered bridges also are a symbol of Indiana as a whole.

Family members, including Wolf's son Rick and his widow, Ginny, attended the celebration.

The bridge carries a large sign with several of Wolf's favorite sayings, which he considered his “Keys to a Happy and Productive Life,” as the sign notes.

They include “Treat Others As You Would Like to Be Treated,” “Be Happy & Have an Optimistic Attitude,” “Think for Yourself and Don't Be a Follower” and “Hoe to the End of the Row. Finish the Job.”

Wolf's hope was to create more opportunities for visitors to the park and especially for children “to see what it's like to milk a cow and shear a sheep,” Rick Wolf said.

He added that his father was a farmer in the New Haven area in his early years and knew the Salomon family that farmed the land that became the park.

The bridge has a concrete deck, red wooden siding and a wooden truss frame visible from inside. The style of the bridge mimics the timber-frame construction of the historic barn at the farm.

The bridge was designed by Kurt Heidenreich, head of Engineering Resources in Fort Wayne. Heidenreich also designed all three modernistic bridges on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

The cost to build the bridge, which is 48 feet long and 14 feet wide, was $123,640, McDaniel said. The Auer Foundation donated part of the money, McDaniel said.

He added that the parks department is planning to offer rental options for the bridge next year. The structure could be used as a backdrop for wedding or engagement photos, he said.

He said he did not known whether costs would be associated with rentals.

The parks department also is planning to add trails to the south side of the park to connect the bridge to other facilities in the park, McDaniel said.

