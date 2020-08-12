COVID-19 count goes up by 884 in Indiana

An additional 884 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, state health officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 75,862, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

A total of 2,863 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from the previous day. An additional 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

In Allen County, 65 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,029 cases and 162 deaths Tuesday. The Allen County case count includes 29 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28, the Allen County Department of Health said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the county health department's COVID-19 web page at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

As of Tuesday, nearly 37% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators were available across the state, state health officials said.

However, in District 3, an 11-county region that includes Allen County, nearly 98% of ICU beds were occupied, according to the state's coronovirus dashboard. But hospital officials have said they can quickly expand capacity to treat critical-care patients. Nearly 75% of ventilators were available in the region, state health officials said.

Marion County leads the state with 16,088 cases and 730 deaths.

To date, 861,655 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 852,111 Monday.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.