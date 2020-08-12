GFW fears Do it Best loss

Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s board Tuesday issued a statement saying redevelopment of the former General Electric campus needs to continue without delay to prevent the city from losing major employer Do it Best.

City officials last week canceled their economic development agreement with developer RTM Ventures, citing concerns that the project wasn't coming together fast enough. The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission said it'd be willing to work with another developer – or with RTM – on a newly negotiated agreement.

Greater Fort Wayne said starting over with a different developer would create an unacceptable delay and could prompt the loss of more than 400 Do it Best jobs and prospects for an additional 100. The hardware cooperative's annual payroll exceeds $32 million.

“Do it Best provides jobs with wages that are higher than the local average. These are exactly the type of jobs we strive to attract to our community,” the statement said. “The loss of these jobs would not only have a negative effect on the employment and tax base, but would also have a ripple effect in the broader economy.”

Based on economic development industry metrics, it's estimated Do it Best supports an additional 492 indirect jobs. Those are people providing goods and services purchased by Do it Best employees, including food, clothing and entertainment.

The total local and state tax impact of Do it Best direct and related employment totals $2.7 million a year, according to Greater Fort Wayne's calculations.

“The loss of an employer of this magnitude would be unacceptable and would be detrimental to the tremendous momentum that our community has achieved,” the board's statement said.

A city spokeswoman provided a statement on behalf of Mayor Tom Henry.

“Mayor Henry and his administration are committed to working with Do it Best and our local economic development partners to help ensure that Do it Best has a corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne,” Natalie Eggeman said in an email.

Dan Starr, Do it Best's CEO, told The Journal Gazette last month that he's not aware of any other site in Fort Wayne that would meet the headquarters operation's needs. Starr also said he's confident RTM's partners are the right choice to lead the redevelopment project.

RTM partners Josh Parker, Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs contend they met the economic development agreement's requirements to a reasonable industry standard.

Since city officials voided that agreement, Do it Best officials have declined to comment on speculation about the company's next steps.

Greater Fort Wayne's board didn't suggest that the city dealt unfairly with RTM, but it made the business case for continuing the established development relationship.

“Delaying this project would impact numerous other businesses as well,” the statement said. “Electric Works has lease commitments from Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana University Research and Technology Corp., Medical Informatics Engineering, Fort Wayne Community Schools, and many others.”

Greater Fort Wayne was created in 2014 with the merger of the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Wayne-Allen County Economic Development Alliance and is the area's sole point of contact for economic development projects.

Board members include representatives from Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Metals, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Franklin Electric, Sweetwater Sound, and the city and county.

In Tuesday's statement, they said: “We recognize that the development team is still working to finalize their private financing which is necessary to completing the deal. We, the board of directors of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., support the retention of Do it Best and ask that all efforts be made to finalize the redevelopment of the GE campus for the purpose of retaining Do it Best at their preferred location within a timeline that fits their needs.”

Greater Fort Wayne officials described advocating for Electric Works as fitting the economic development organization's core mission.

“All along, the goal of the redevelopment has been to attract and retain employers and talent in our community, and to bring investment and vitality to the surrounding neighborhoods,” the board said in a statement. “Redeveloping the campus will continue to position Fort Wayne and Allen County as a community that is investing in itself and equipping itself to attract and retain the jobs of the future.”

