Woman killed after trailer overturns

Cleanup was underway Tuesday after a strong storm the night before killed a Fort Wayne woman, downed trees and damaged buildings.

Rain and strong winds swept into northeast Indiana on Monday evening, and emergency crews were called about 7:40 p.m. to 4333 Brimstone Road. They found a mobile home on its side, resting against another home.

Isabel E. Atencio, 73, was found inside the trailer, clutching a 5-year-old boy. Both were found under debris.

She was unconscious, and the boy was in good condition, investigators said, but Atencio later died at a hospital.

Her death was ruled accidental and caused by blunt-force injuries, according to the Allen County coroner's office.

“An occupant of the neighboring trailer was inside at the moment the first trailer was upended against his home,” Jeff Berning of the Fort Wayne Fire Department wrote in a report detailing the tragedy. “He escaped unhurt prior to the arrival of emergency crews by climbing out his own window.”

The storm that blew over the mobile home were part of a derecho – a rare weather occurrence in which winds can reach the force of a hurricane. The storms moved from southeast South Dakota to Ohio, moving 770 miles in 14 hours, the National Weather Service reported.

The weather service in northern Indiana confirmed tornadoes in Kosciusko and Elkhart counties. In Kosciusko, a tornado touched down about a mile northwest of North Webster and had a maximum wind speed of 90 mph, the weather service said, before it dissipated over Lake Webster.

Nathan Marsili, a meteorologist with the service's office near Syracuse, said the Fort Wayne area avoided the strongest portions of the storms.

“There was some weakening as it moved east of Interstate 69,” Marsili said.

The effects of the storm were felt locally, though.

Indiana Michigan Power officials said hundreds of workers were working Tuesday to restore power to thousands of customers. The derecho initially left nearly 52,000 customers without service and, by late Tuesday afternoon, power had been restored to about two-thirds of those customers.

About 1,300 customers in the Fort Wayne area were still without power Tuesday night, the company said in a statement.

Some traffic signals weren't working, but most were operating again by late Tuesday.

City spokesman Frank Suarez said a power outage led City Utilities to use generators to power portions of water and sewer systems.

A tree was uprooted at a city building on Young Road, he said.

Trees also were snapped near St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Wallen Road and at Pine Valley Country Club on Pine Mills Road. The golf club will be closed today, according to its Instagram.

