Addiction rehab center opens

Avenues Recovery, which operates for-profit addiction recovery centers in mid-sized cities, opened a multimillion-dollar, 100-bed facility Wednesday on Fort Wayne's south side.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officials from the New Jersey-based company said the center at 2626 Fairfield Ave. was its first in Indiana and its first in the upper Midwest.

Hudi Alter, Avenues co-founder, said the company invested $8 million to remodel the building formerly occupied by Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne. Vibra, which provided long-term acute care for patients relocated from other hospitals, closed in January 2019.

Avenues officials said they will aid those recovering from various addictions, including alcohol and prescription and illicit drugs.

The facility will accept both self-referred and court-ordered clients and will accept insurance, Medicaid and private payment for 30-, 60- and 90-day stays, officials said.

The building will house 50 men and 50 women on separate floors. Residents will live in two- to four-person rooms, with an en-suite bathroom.

They will have meals in a cafeteria dining hall and use of recreation rooms with television, and a game room.

Services will include detox, inpatient care, mental-health and other counseling available multiple times a day, community-based support group meetings and a continuing relationship after discharge.

Residents receive individualized recovery plans. Visitors may be allowed on weekends, and patients may leave with permission for certain activities such as job interviews, officials said.

The facility has a waiting list and will start accepting patients Monday, officials said. They indicated a 30-day, self-pay stay could cost $50,000.

“We look for strong recovery communities that are underserved from a health care standpoint,” Alter said of the reason the company chose Fort Wayne.

Avenues has other facilities in New Jersey, Maryland, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

He added the group was pleasantly surprised when area residents supported the company's plan during a hearing before the Fort Wayne zoning appeals board this year.

The facility will operate under a special-use provision granted by the board.

Rachel Alter, director of marketing, said the program does not accept adolescents younger than 18 but may be able to make referrals.

Before the ribbon-cutting, Mayor Tom Henry said the program is important to the Fort Wayne area.

“It's putting people on the right path for the rest of their lives,” he said.

rsalter@jg.net