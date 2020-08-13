Fort Wayne/Allen County

I&M says most power restored

Indiana Michigan Power has restored electricity to all Indiana customers whose service was disrupted by a derecho with winds of up to 66 mph Monday night, the utility said.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, power had been restored to more than 95% of the nearly 52,000 customers who lost electricity, the utility said.

A large contingent of about 450 I&M employees, business partners and colleagues from other utilities were spread across the hard-hit Benton Harbor, Michigan, area to bring power back to those customers. The heavy winds broke or damaged at least 38 poles in the Benton Harbor area.

Tox-Away event set for Saturday

Fort Wayne's Solid Waste Department and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management are conducting Tox-Away Saturday on Saturday to help residents dispose of corrosive, toxic and ignitable chemicals.

Residents can bring these products to the Allen County household hazardous waste facility at 2260 Carroll Road for disposal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Solid Waste Department covers most of the cost of the disposal with a small fee charged to those bringing in the products, officials said Wednesday.

Residents need to bring cash to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

City planning to lower river levels

City officials plan to lower Fort Wayne's three rivers to the non-recreational winter-time levels beginning Aug. 24.

The lowering will allow for installing the Third Street consolidation sewer pipe that will connect to the deep rock tunnel drop shaft, officials said Wednesday.

This project is one of several from a federal mandate to significantly reduce combined sewer overflows. The lowering will also aid in the construction of drop shafts near East Central Park, Guldlin Park, Thieme Drive and Camp Allen Drive. The lower level should remain through the spring, officials said.

Indiana

Purdue students 99% free of virus

Purdue University in West Lafayette announced Wednesday that more than 99% of students who have been tested before their arrival for Purdue's fall 2020 semester have tested negative for COVID-19.

Of the 15,444 results received, 133 have tested positive for COVID-19, a 0.86% positive rate. About 40,000 students are expected to be tested before the semester begins Aug. 24, Purdue said.

– Journal Gazette