City cash transfers delayed

Slightly more than $3.5 million in money transfers was put on hold after members of the Fort Wayne City Council asked for data about recent shortfalls in gasoline tax revenues.

The proposal would move $2,507,013 in funding from the city's general fund to the Consolidated Communications Partnership and the city's motor vehicle highway fund. It also would move $1 million from the highway fund to the street department for bridge repair and maintenance.

The council met Tuesday and will vote on the transfers Aug. 25.

The Consolidated Communications Partnership manages emergency dispatch duties for both the city and Allen County. A $507,013 transfer from the general fund is the city's portion of new communications software, said Valerie Ahr, deputy city controller.

The county will pay the other half of the purchase, which was approved in February.

Ahr said a separate $2 million transfer from the general fund would shore up the motor vehicle highway fund for the rest of 2020. He said that because decisions by state lawmakers in recent years and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a negative effect on gasoline tax revenues.

Ahr pointed out House Bill 1002, which was approved by the Indiana General Assembly in July 2017. That legislation was meant to increase the city's share of gasoline taxes by about $2 million starting in 2018. However, Ahr said, House Bill 1290 was approved a year later, changing the formula used to determine how much gasoline tax money municipalities could receive. The result, she said, decreased Fort Wayne's share by about $900,000 in 2019.

Also in 2019, the state auditor's office notified city officials of an error regarding a community that should have received gasoline and cigarette tax money, further impacting Fort Wayne's gasoline tax distribution for 2020, she added.

After all of that, the pandemic has caused consumers to buy less gasoline, causing the city to lose about $1 million through the first seven months of the year, Ahr said.

“The administration, as well as Public Works has managed this fund very closely in order to fulfill commitments,” she said. “We are currently working on new revenue sources, as well as new funding sources for some operational expenses, however (motor vehicle highway) is managed by Indiana Code, so finding alternative sources for some of the operations is proving to be difficult.”

The third transfer moves $1 million from the general fund to the motor vehicle highway fund for bridge repair and maintenance. The transfer isn't an emergency appropriation and happens every year, Ahr said.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked to hold the transfers for two weeks to allow the controller's office to provide documentation related to the motor vehicle highway fund shortfalls. Tucker added she would like to see that kind of documentation ahead of City Council meetings.

“I actually was prepared to vote no. Not because of the part we approved prior, but because I don't have the data (about gasoline taxes),” she said. “If you're willing to bring that down, I would be willing to say, 'Yeah, I'll support it this go around,' but next time, I'd like to see that data attached to the legislation that comes before us.”

dgong@jg.net