Expert: city hurt future projects

Fort Wayne officials' treatment of the Electric Works developers could damage their ability to strike future economic development deals, a development expert said.

Bruce Frankel, a Ball State University urban planning professor, said the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission's decision last week to terminate its economic development agreement with RTM Ventures seems hasty.

Although city officials are required to spend taxpayer money wisely, they are also expected to treat business partners fairly, giving them a chance to address issues before pulling the plug on a project, Frankel said.

“Good faith is noticed by the public and by developers,” he said.

“Who would want to get in bed with them again?” he asked of city officials. “Their actions appear to be arbitrary and capricious. ... Another word for arbitrary and capricious is 'political.' ”

Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne's redevelopment director, rejected Frankel's description of the Redevelopment Commission's decision.

“No surprise whatsoever – just being good stewards of public funds,” she said in an email. “The city and the representatives of the local funding partners have been meeting with the developer for several months and at each meeting the agenda was set as a review of the conditions that the developer agreed to satisfy in the economic development agreement. At each meeting the developer reported on its failure to achieve the satisfaction of the conditions. It cannot be said that the developer was not given an opportunity to respond.”

Frankel, who has no financial interest in Electric Works, has professional relationships with both parties but said he has never been paid by either side.

His students have worked on projects for Redevelopment Commission members and Mayor Tom Henry in exchange for course credit. And Frankel has taught various city planning department staff members when they were Ball State students. Jeff Kingsbury, one of three RTM Ventures partners, knows Frankel in a professional capacity, but Kingsbury graduated from Ball State before Frankel arrived in 2002.

Frankel, who earned a doctorate in city planning and economics from the University of Pennsylvania, teaches courses including property use law, contract law and land use law. He also worked as a private developer doing inner-city projects for more than 20 years.

Although Fort Wayne officials have repeatedly talked about working with another developer on the former General Electric campus, they would likely lose in court if they tried to strong-arm transfer of the property to another developer, Frankel said.

RTM Ventures owns the land, and Indiana law protects property owners from being forced by local government to sell to another private owner except in cases of blight. Based on photos he's seen of the property, Frankel said the solid brick buildings wouldn't fit that category.

The only way the city could gain control of the property would be to negotiate a sale with the developers, who have the option of holding onto the 31-acre campus, Frankel said.

Townsend said the city has not made an offer on the property and “has no plans to buy” it. “The city would hope to work with a developer that has the financial strength and depth of experience to successfully develop the property,” she said. “We also need for the private sector to be at the table, not just the public funding sources. The public funds were ready and committed; the private funds were not.”

Although Midland States Bank provided a construction loan commitment letter, Townsend and attorney Jon Bomberger, who advised Redevelopment Commission members, said the commitment was insufficient without official documents from each bank participating in the syndication led by Midland.

RTM provided emails from First Merchants Bank and Old National Bank saying official commitment letters were coming, but the documents weren't ready by the July 30 deadline.

Frankel said that the city showed bad faith by not allowing some slack on the promised documents.

“There are signs of the abuse of ... power,” he said. “This will damage any future public-private partnership they want to be involved in. There's some evidence that politics was involved.”

Townsend disagreed. “Poor reputations come from projects that languish or do not work financially long-term,” she said. “The city hasn't allowed that to happen.”

