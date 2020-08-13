Library board names interim director

The sudden resignation of Allen County Public Library Director Greta Southard was unanimously accepted and a new interim director named Thursday night during a special meeting of the board of trustees.

Southard resigned Monday without giving a reason. She was named director in 2014 after having served as library director in Boone County, Kentucky.

Denise M. Davis, director of strategic initiatives since 2017, was unanimously named to lead the library as the board searches for a replacement for Southard.

Kent Castleman, board president, said the board wanted someone who knew the staff and organization "to keep things moving forward."

"Many names" were offered, he said, without elaborating.

An online biography shows Davis specializes in library analytics. She was director of the office of research and statistics for the American Library Association from 2004 to 2010 and deputy director of the Sacramento Public Library from 2010 to 2017.

She has a master's degree in library science from the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University, the biography says.

