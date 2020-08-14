Details scant on industrial building plan

It was the 750,000-square-foot question asked at Thursday's public hearing of the Allen County Plan Commission.

The question came from Herman Hammer, a resident along Aboite Road, who asked about a proposal for a nearly 750,000-square-foot industrial building on land in Lafayette Township near his home.

“I think it's a done deal and it makes no difference what I say, but what is the proposal here? Do they have someone they want to put here?” he asked.

Applicant Todd Ramsey of OMD Holdings didn't answer the question directly, saying only the 31-acre property was originally planned for several smaller industrial lots but that “things have changed. The market has changed.”

The demand now is for larger industrial space, he said.

Asked by The Journal Gazette after the meeting whether he could share anything about the occupant, he declined.

“Nothing to share at this point,” he said.

The proposed building would not have become public knowledge if the developer had not needed to change previously approved landscaping and buffering requirements, plan commission members were told.

Staff members from the Department of Planning Services said the land was appropriately zoned for the use and the building did not need to be approved by the planners.

James Wolff, commission member representing the Allen County Purdue Agricultural Extension, noted that the landscape plan presented, while not complying with the letter of the law, did comply with its spirit.

In other business, the commission heard opposition to two other proposals.

• Coldwater Commons along the west side of the 12000 to 12200 blocks of Coldwater Road in Perry Township is a 10-building development with more than 90,000 square feet of space. It will include a gas station and convenience store. The tract will require rezoning – from agricultural to limited and general commercial – to allow the uses.

The developer said a traffic light and turning lanes would be installed at the entrance, which would be right-turn in and out only.

Residents said the area was already too busy.

“My main concern is traffic. Anyone who has traveled that highway after 3 o'clock in the afternoon knows it's very congested,” said resident John Hawkins.

He also said he didn't think another gas station was needed.

Multiple stations are nearby, including at Union Chapel and Coldwater roads, along Dupont Road and Wallen and Coldwater roads, he said.

Dave Geller, owner of Arbor Farms plant and tree nursery north of the proposed development, said he was concerned about crime and the security of his property.

When the property to the north of his was developed, he said, “Some of my stock grew legs and walked off.”

• The developer of the Stables at Equestrian Crossings stressed that nearby residents in Adams Township shouldn't expect to have horses as neighbors.

While the 59-lot housing addition would have large lots and allow pole buildings, animals weren't expected.

The Builders Inc.'s owner, Brandon Minich of Fort Wayne, said homes would likely have minimum value in excess of $200,000. Roads and sewers would be public, but those who buy lots will likely have to drill private wells, an engineer representing the developer said.

The two added they don't expect to install sidewalks along interior streets but would construct them along the Tillman Road frontage of some of the lots.

Residents who spoke in opposition worried about being forced to connect to public water and sewer and excess drainage. They were told the project will drain to two ponds and to discuss other concerns with the developer.

The development would not need rezoning, only approval of a primary development plan.

The plan commission will vote on the proposals at a meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square downtown.

