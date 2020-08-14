Electric Works meeting delayed

A planned discussion regarding Electric Works' economic development agreement has been delayed for a week to give Fort Wayne officials and the site's developer more time to work out their differences.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said Thursday that the meeting, originally scheduled for Aug. 18, was moved to Aug. 25. Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, also confirmed that the discussion was postponed.

The reason for the delay, Paddock said, was to allow officials and RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, to “have more discussions about how we might work through the disagreement.”

“I'm hopeful to reach some kind of an agreement,” Paddock said. “This is too important of a project to let slip away.”

The future of the $280 million redevelopment of the former General Electric campus south of downtown became uncertain earlier this month after the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted to pull out of the economic development agreement signed in August 2018.

In his motion to cancel the economic development agreement, Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin noted that key deadlines had been extended five times before the Aug. 3 vote.

The latest extension, approved in April, gave the developer until July 30 to secure private equity and construction loans. It also stipulated that there would be no further extensions.

During that same meeting, Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and Attorney Jon Bomberger, with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, told the Redevelopment Commission that RTM Ventures was short $30 million in construction loan commitments and still needed about $21 million in private equity.

Pete Mallers, an attorney with Beers Mallers Backs & Salin which represents RTM Ventures, disputed that characterization and suggested the funding gap was actually around $8 million at the time of the meeting.

The cancellation of the economic development agreement eliminates $62 million in public funding for the project, $10 million of which was pledged from the city's Legacy Fund.

The move sparked concern from several City Council members, who felt the decision was made hastily.

Several officials involved in the discussions were invited to attend the Aug. 18 meeting, including Townsend, Guerin, Mayor Tom Henry and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer. Representatives from RTM Ventures were also invited to attend.

Townsend has previously said she planned to attend the Aug. 18 meeting. Guerin declined the invitation, Didier said during Tuesday's City Council meeting. On Thursday, in a letter delivered to the City Council office, Henry and Bandemer declined to attend as well.

“The Redevelopment Department and Corporation Counsel are available to attend and answer your questions at the City Council meeting on Aug. 18, if necessary,” the letter states. “I also encourage you to speak with your appointments to the Redevelopment Commission for more information.”

The City Council's appointees to the commission are Nathan Hartman and City Councilman Jason Arp.

In an interview Thursday, City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he was disappointed to learn that Henry had declined to attend the Aug. 18 meeting.

“It's nothing new, and again shows lack of leadership from the mayor's office in providing transparency to the public,” he said.

Didier said he's happy to postpone the meeting if it means there's a chance to get Electric Works back on track.

“I just want to get it done,” he said. “I think everybody's realizing we have to try and do everything we possibly can to get this done. Let's make it happen.”

Although he ultimately declined the council's request, Henry's letter attempted to end on a positive note.

“I appreciate your interest in the future of the former GE site and know that working together, we will continue to move our community forward in a positive direction,” it said.

