Library stays in-house for new interim director

The sudden resignation of Allen County Public Library Director Greta Southard was unanimously accepted and a new interim director named Thursday night during a special meeting of the board of trustees.

Southard resigned Monday without giving a reason. She was named director in 2014 after having served as library director in Boone County, Kentucky.

Denise M. Davis, director of strategic initiatives since 2017, was unanimously named to lead the library as the board searches for a replacement for Southard, who hired Davis.

Kent Castleman, board president, said the board wanted someone who knew the staff and organization “to keep things moving forward.”

“Many names” were offered, he said, without elaborating.

An online biography shows Davis specializes in library analytics. She was director of the office of research and statistics for the American Library Association from 2004 to 2010 and deputy director of the Sacramento Public Library from 2010 to 2017. She has a master's degree in library science from the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University.

The board voted 6-0-1 to accept the resignation and to name Davis. Board member Moss, who had difficulty unmuting his phone connection to vote, was the single abstention.

He indicated he would have voted with the other board members – Castleman, Ben Eisbart, Gloria Shamaoff, Sharon Tucker and James Williams.

Eisbart, Moss and Williams were named to the search committee for a new director and are to report back at the board's Aug. 27 meeting as to whether a search firm should be hired.

More than 60 people attended the meeting, held virtually on Zoom and livestreamed on the library's YouTube channel. No questions or comments were taken from the public.

