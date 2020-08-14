Metal panel maker plans DeKalb plant

An insulated metal panels manufacturer will invest more than $28.5 million to build and equip a factory in DeKalb County, creating up to 75 jobs by the end of 2023, officials announced Thursday.

TrueCore has hired Felderman Design-Build to construct the 175,000-square-foot facility at 305 Industrial Parkway in Waterloo.

Dean Soll, TrueCore's co-founder, said no design changes were required to reduce spread of the coronavirus because the two 700-foot production lines are “pretty automated” with workers positioned 40 feet to 50 feet apart.

Positions being created include project coordinator, sheet metal technician, logistics manager, materials handler and production line operator. Average wages for the first 25 workers hired will be $80,000 a year, according to a tax abatement form filed with the town of Waterloo.

Some management and administrative positions are being filled now, Soll said during a phone interview. Hiring for line jobs will begin in February, he said.

The company broke ground in April and expects the building to be completed by December and ready to begin production in May.

TrueCore, based in Laurens, South Carolina, was acquired in 2019 by steel company Nucor Corp. just one month after TrueCore launched production. Soll said his company's products were a perfect match for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor's portfolio.

“It fit like a glove, very quickly,” he said.

TrueCore makes insulated metal panels used as exterior walls, interior partitions and ceilings in the cold storage, food processing and general industrial construction markets. The items could be found in the walls of a grocery distribution center, for example.

The operation will begin with one 10-hour shift run four days a week, Soll said. As demand increases, he plans to add a second 10-hour shift. If necessary, workers could be scheduled to work a fifth day each week for overtime pay, he said.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered TrueCore up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $85,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. The IEDC also offered up to $165,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program.

The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

Waterloo Town Council granted the company a 10-year tax abatement on real estate and personal property investments totaling $28.4 million, said Pam Howard, Waterloo's town manager.

Officials estimate the company will save more than $3.78 million as a result.

“We extend a huge welcome to TrueCore, and we are excited that they will be joining the Nucor campus bringing high-quality panels and good paying jobs for many years to come in northeast Indiana,” Howard said in a statement.

Jim Schellinger, Indiana's commerce secretary, also commented on the investment.

“With the state's business-friendly environment, skilled workforce and strong manufacturing sector, Indiana offers companies like TrueCore the ideal location to grow its operations,” he said in a statement. “We're excited to welcome TrueCore to the Hoosier state as it establishes its first Midwest operation, increasing its manufacturing footprint and creating quality career opportunities in northeast Indiana.”

