Nursing home data site launched

INDIANAPOLIS – A new, comprehensive dashboard showing COVID-19 cases and deaths in Indiana's nursing homes went live Thursday morning.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his administration resisted calls for months to identify specific long-term care facilities and their cases. He then reversed course and started collecting data in a new way.

The new long-term care dashboard is the result.

It shows 1,753 deaths and 6,664 cases going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That means about one in four residents who contract the novel coronavirus in nursing homes dies.

There were 30 new deaths from July 29 to Tuesday.

“It has taken some time to arrive at this point, but we're pleased that Hoosiers finally have access to this data,” said a statement from AARP Indiana State Director Sarah Waddle. “Transparency has never been more critical, and this dashboard can be an important tool for both Hoosier families deciding on care for their loved ones, and for local leaders deciding on the deployment of critical resources like PPE and testing.”

She said the new data has shown more COVID-19-related deaths linked to long-term care facilities than previously reported. Residents in nursing homes who died now make up more than 60% of all state COVID-19 deaths.

“By releasing the facility-level data, we're finally getting an accurate picture of what has been happening in facilities during this health crisis,” Waddle said. “We will continue to monitor the numbers closely and work with the state to keep older Hoosiers safe.”

The dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. And Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said it will lag a week behind so the agency has time to verify that cases and deaths aren't being double counted.

The new dashboard has a search filter so Hoosiers can find a specific facility. It also has a map highlighting both cases and deaths.

And it shows deaths by day and a seven-day rolling average of deaths. Most of the deaths came from mid-April to mid-May. Then there was a large drop. Recent weeks have been largely stable with only a few deaths a day.

The demographics for the cases and deaths are pretty similar – with about three-quarters being white residents and more than half over the age of 80.

A statement from the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living said it supports the release of the new online dashboard displaying facility-level data.

“The dashboard not only provides additional transparency for all stakeholders but is also a valuable tool to inform public health decision making and allocation of resources to mitigate COVID-19,” the statement said. “The impact of COVID-19 on residents, families, and long-term care (LTC) staff has been devastating and we urge the government to remain focused on prioritizing resources for these communities and their residents to continue fighting the virus.”

You can find the new dashboard at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm and hit the LTC tab.

