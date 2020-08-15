Ex-Lutheran physician resumes local practice

Dr. Kent Farnsworth, the physician who went to court last year in hopes of voiding his one-year noncompete clause with Lutheran Medical Group, will resume treating local patients next month.

Indiana University Health Fort Wayne has hired Farnsworth and assigned him to the $10 million medical office building opening in mid-September at Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads.

Brian Bauer, IU Health Fort Wayne's president, knows Farnsworth from when they both worked for Lutheran Health Network. Bauer, who was the network's president until June 2017, said Farnsworth was considered one of the network's top physicians.

“I've heard nothing but amazing things about him from his patients,” Bauer said.

Farnsworth, an internist, has said he treats some of the area's sickest patients. Bauer said some of them have delayed getting medical care since Farnsworth's five-year employment contract with Lutheran ended June 30, 2019.

“It's really exciting for people in the community to get their doctor back,” Bauer said. “We're getting calls every day” from former Farnsworth patients scheduling appointments.

Farnsworth, who was on vacation this week, provided brief comments by email.

“I am looking forward to reestablishing these relationships, albeit in an environment – the pandemic – that no one could have imagined!” he wrote.

The noncompete clause that prohibited Farnsworth from establishing a local practice and soliciting existing patients expired July 1.

In the meantime, he has worked for IU Health, seeing patients two or three days a week in the system's Portland office in Jay County.

Farnsworth said “many patients have found their way to Portland” despite his inability to promote his practice there. “And still more have scheduled appointments at the new Fort Wayne office,” he added.

Bauer estimated that just 10% of Farnsworth's 4,000 patients are aware of his pending return. Bauer is excited about personally delivering the news to one patient in particular.

When IU Health Fort Wayne officials were preparing for the groundbreaking at Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads in June 2019, a neighbor wandered over to find out what was going on. The woman told Bauer that if he does nothing else, he should hire Farnsworth.

“I'm looking forward to walking over and knocking on her door,” Bauer said, “and telling her that he's coming back” and will be practicing in her neighborhood.

sslater@jg.net