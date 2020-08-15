Infection rate called too high

Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate is in “the red zone,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Friday in Fort Wayne.

Adams said Allen County's positivity rate – the percentage of all people tested who test positive for the virus – is around 12% and going in the wrong direction.

Speaking downtown during a news conference at Citizens Square attended by county health officials and all three county commissioners, Adams said area residents need to bring the rate down if they want to go safely to bars and restaurants, sporting events and school.

He stressed the way to do that is to wear masks, wash hands and maintain a safe distance from others.

As of Friday, Allen County had 4,198 confirmed cases and 166 deaths, county health officials reported. They added 57 cases and four deaths Friday to reach those totals. State health officials said Friday the county's seven-day positivity rate was 12.5%.

That places the county above the “yellow zone” limit of 10%, Adams said. The “green zone,” or the rate considered safe for reopening, is 5% or below, he said.

“We are in the danger zone when it comes to positivity rates, and that is why I am here today,” Adams said, referring to Allen County.

In contrast, Indiana as a whole has hovered between a positivity rate of 7% to 8%, he said. The most recent statewide seven-day rate stood at 7.6%, and the rate measured back to March 1 is 8.9%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Adams said he wanted to address several misconceptions about the pandemic.

People, he said, should not be surprised when recommendations on dealing with the virus change. That's because they're based on new scientific findings about a germ that's never been seen before, he said.

For example, advice to wear a face covering changed when experts found a higher-than-expected rate of transmission by people without symptoms, he said.

There was no agenda in mandating masks in certain circumstances to take away people's personal rights or anything nefarious, he said.

Adams added it would be unwise to allow cases to multiply to the point that so-called herd immunity develops, as some have suggested. The cost in lives would be too great, he said.

“We don't want that to be our approach,” said Adams, a former Indiana health commissioner. “When you look at herd immunity, you're looking at a million people dead.”

The earliest a COVID-19 vaccine could be available would be late this year or early next, he said, noting mask-wearing and other precautions buy time by reducing transmission.

Adams added it is “critically important” for people to get a flu shot this year because of the additional burden influenza can place on individuals and on the health system.

He urged patience on the part of the public.

“This is a pandemic. Very few places across the country handled this with an A grade.

“Even Dr. Fauci said he'd never come across anything like this in 40 years,” said Adams, referring to internationally known infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, Adams' colleague on President Donald Trump's coronavirus response team.

“What I want to do is make sure local officials have the best data they can and are following course corrections so we can make the best decisions as we go along,” Adams said, “so we can get through this with as few deaths as possible, that we can get through to a vaccine while opening and staying open and protecting the vulnerable.”

