Nothing goes to waste at new night market

The impresario of Fort Wayne Night Markets at the Permaculture Palace is humbled by the enthusiastic response he's gotten from people who will bring their handcrafted wares, guitars and music, poetry and themselves to the first-ever market tonight.

Rowan Greene, 26, the night market creator, is a veteran protester, philosopher and project manager at Heartland Communities, a nonprofit economic development organization that partners with Plowshares Food Hub, founded by his mother, Jain Young.

Greene transformed a patch of the family's one-third-acre estate on Howell Street into an outdoor palace covered in a huge blue tarp from Lowe's, lit with a “fabo” chandelier. Underneath is a serving counter crafted from cob – a mixture of earth, sand and straw worked into shapes.

Seating is an all-sorts affair with a jumble of lawn chairs and bar stools and one comfy bergère, with a décor best described as eclectic and sort of hippie. Greene and Young prefer “bohemian.”

The night market is open to anyone who prefers swapping gifts and services to receiving legal tender. Greene has three cider presses and will offer free apple cider. He intends to offer pizza cooked in an oven he made from cob.

“We gather to raise joy through artistic expression, genuine respectful communication, by supporting local artisans and laborers,” an explanation on a Facebook invitation reads.

Green offered further explanation.

“Permaculture is making our impact on our environment restorative rather than extractive,” Greene said, standing in a pesticide-free front yard. “It's a method of systems thinking where nothing is viewed as waste. This methodology can be applied socially, environmentally and economically.”

The night market will welcome a costumer, palmistry, bones art, candles, jewelry and a make-your-own-mask station, among others, though that could change.

“There's going to be henna, virtual jousting projected on the side of a truck and the People's Liberation Movement will be tabling,” Greene added. “It's whatever people bring. I'm not regulating.”

Greene said people interested can find the event on Facebook: Night Markets at Permaculture Palace. The market will open at 10 p.m. and end around 3 a.m.

