US Humane Society honors city director

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites received the 2019 Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States to honor work to strengthen laws protecting animals.

The Humane Society of the United States partners with local law enforcement agencies like Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control to evaluate and improve legislation on a statewide level.

“The Humane Law Enforcement Awards honor law enforcement officers, prosecutors and agencies that have gone above and beyond to protect animals,” said Samantha Morton, state director of the Humane Society. “Director Amy-Jo Sites is a remarkable defender of animal welfare in Indiana and we are honored to present her with the 2019 Humane Law Enforcement award.”

Since serving as director since 2016, Sites has testified before lawmakers on behalf of several proposed bills to strengthen cruelty and neglect and exotic animal laws.

“I am both humbled and honored to receive this award. Testifying at the Statehouse on behalf of our agency and ultimately for the animals we serve has been a rewarding and important part of my career,” Sites said. “We are the voice of the voiceless and seeing the state of Indiana continue to progress and improve laws protecting animals is something we're extremely proud of and will continue to champion as a leader of animal welfare in our state.”