Contact tracers face huge challenge

They meet each day at 11 a.m. in a staid room in the basement of a nondescript building on New Haven Avenue.

Inside the Allen County Department of Health medical annex, the self-described “small but mighty” squad compares notes and coordinates plans for the next moves in a local battle that is part of a global war against COVID-19.

Seven people – two are part-time employees – in business-casual clothing are front-line soldiers in the fight against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has sickened millions around the world and killed more than 160 in Allen County. They are contact tracers, responsible for tracking people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

As of Saturday, there have been 4,275 local infections since the first coronavirus case was reported in Allen County in March.

“We have a goal to contact every single case,” said Erika Pitcher, the health department's director of community health and case management. “We don't always reach that.”

COVID-19 contact tracers work to find people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes and ask them to quarantine and monitor symptoms.

That's a tall order for a handful of specially trained workers in a county of more than 370,000 who also are tasked with monitoring cases and preventing the spread of about 80 other infectious diseases. COVID-19 cases continue to rise with dozens of new infections announced daily, and that means their workload will not lessen any time soon.

Complicating their efforts is an ongoing move toward reopening the state.

Even with some limits on the size of gatherings and a month-old statewide mask mandate, Hoosiers are moving around and interacting with others more often. Although area school districts provided remote learning options, they also reopened last week to in-person instruction.

“When everything was locked down ... investigations were a lot easier,” said Pitcher, who oversees contact tracing in Allen County. “They are much more complicated now. It adds a lot of levels to the outreach.”

Probing questions

A federal database used by the Indiana State Department of Health is updated twice daily – in the morning and afternoon – and alerts local public health officials to new cases based on positive lab test results. Then, armed with a seven-page questionnaire, tracers take to phones to gather information about the patient, where they were and who might have been exposed.

Some questions seek basic information – name, age, gender, whether the patient had symptoms.

Others are more specific.

Did the patient develop pneumonia? What kinds of preexisting conditions did they have? Did they “frequent any other communal gatherings” before symptoms arose?

“Were you at work? Were you at school? Did you go to day care?” Pitcher asked in an interview where she talked about the process last week.

The questionnaire – answers are confidential – also asks patients to identify close contacts and provide information about how to reach them. That – stopping people who might be infected before they can pass it to others – is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

State data shows that Allen County ranks fourth among Indiana counties for the number of infected residents, and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen steadily since the first case was announced in March. The daily number of new cases spiked at 98 on May 29 and has hovered around 40 to 60 in recent days.

Marion County, the state's most populous, has the most confirmed cases – 16,304. It also has the most confirmed deaths, with more than 700 as of late last week.

Allen County ranks third among counties for the number of deaths, with 166, state data show.

Pitcher and state officials said those grim numbers would be much higher without strong contact tracing efforts.

Persistence vital

Megan Wade-Taxter, a spokeswoman for the state health department, said contact tracing at the state level begins with text messages. The state has about 600 contact tracers, she said.

“As soon as a case is identified for contact tracing, an initial text message goes out to all phone numbers associated with the case notifying them that the state's contact tracing call center needs to reach them,” she said in an email. “If the individual doesn't reply to the text, up to three outbound calls are made by state contact tracers to that individual over a 24-hour period.

“A voicemail is left if voicemail is set up and can take messages. If the case is not reached in the first day, a written letter that asks them to contact the call center is then mailed to the individual.”

Wade-Taxter said, “the state and local health departments have completed case investigations and contact tracing for 86% of all confirmed positive cases.”

The figure is 96% in Allen County, and local officials attribute that to factors including working relationships with employers and calling patients from a 260 area code that is more likely to be answered.

There are challenges, though. Some people are reluctant to answer questions. Contact information is outdated for others. Testing can also be a problem.

“If a person has to wait two weeks for their results, they are likely outside of their infectious period by the time they get their results,” Pitcher said. “And close contacts are likely already out of, or nearing the end of, an effective quarantine period. It really delays our ability to mitigate transmission in a timely manner. Our hope is if someone gets tested, they stay home until they get their results. That will cut down on any unnecessary exposures.”

Eyeing schools

Indiana and Allen County officials are also bracing for potentially increased contract tracing efforts now that schools are open.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has acknowledged that COVID-19 has shown up in schools, and that's likely to continue.

She said contact tracers will work to minimize the effects of those infections, but the state needs help.

“If you get a call or a text from a contact tracer regarding yourself or your child, answer the call,” Box said during a news conference last week. “Tell them if you were at a wedding or a party or even if you were at an athletic practice. Let them know who else was in close proximity.”

For some gatherings where people may not know everyone or have their contact information, guests are asked to provide at least a first name and phone number where they can be contacted should the need arise.

Krista Stockman, a Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman, said the district will work with the local health department on contact tracing.

“Our school nurses and Health and Wellness staff will assist, as needed,” she said.

Pitcher said contact tracing could be simple or complicated, based on where positive cases are found within schools.

Younger students likely will be confined to smaller areas and around fewer people, making it easier to identify contacts. High school students travel larger areas inside school buildings and also might be members of sports teams – all things that will require tracers to untangle webs of potential contacts.

“We know you're going to have exposures,” Pitcher said, referring to COVID-19 cases in schools. “We have to have realistic expectations that there will be cases.”

Workplaces join in

The expectations are the same for other organizations, including employers and churches, where many people gather.

Mike Morris, safety manager for Do it Best Corp., said his company put in place precautions – physical distancing, temperature checks, hand sanitizer – at facilities around the country in the spring.

“We couldn't afford to have an outbreak at any particular center,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to make sure our team members are as safe as possible. If we were to lose staff ... it could really hurt our business at a critical time.”

To ensure that doesn't happen, he oversees the company's contact tracing effort. Do it Best works with the local health department, but company officials also trace contacts with infected workers.

Morris said that typically takes him about three hours per day.

“As soon as a team member tells us they're testing (for the virus), we ask them to stay home,” he said.

Workers who might have been in contact with that patient also are asked to self-quarantine, Morris said.

General Motors also has implemented a contact tracing program, including for the Fort Wayne assembly plant.

“Our contact tracing process is a medical procedure that is managed and conducted by our plant medical team,” GM spokesman Dan Flores said. “Contact tracing has been part of our safety protocols since we returned to work.”

Pitcher, who oversees contact tracing in Allen County, said she is not aware of any local churches planning to conduct their own contact tracing.

But at least one faith leader is thinking about how to keep worshippers informed.

The Rev. T.J. Freeman of Trinity Episcopal Church said congregants have not held indoor worship services in weeks. About a third of the church's 400 parishioners have been meeting outside, he said.

COVID-19 still is a concern, though.

“If we get a call from someone (about a positive case), we would disseminate that information as soon as possible,” Freeman said, adding that he will also work with the local health department. “We're playing it as cautiously as we can.”

