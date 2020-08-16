Fundraiser aids groups fighting on rights issues

Stephanie Byus and Victoria Prokop met during a local Black Lives Matter protest and quickly realized both of them wanted change in U.S. immigration policy.

Black and Brown Unity, an activist group they helped create, came together over the arrest and threatened deportation of local protester Jorge Oliva. Byus was instrumental in Oliva's release in early July from a Wisconsin detention center after $9,000 was raised locally to free him. His case is not over, however.

Saturday, the group that includes Oliva and another local protester, Sevio Guzman, raised funds to help their cause, but mainly for Summit City Mutual Defense and Aid, a nonprofit collective instrumental in bailing out many of the 140 protesters arrested May 29-30 and June 14 during Black Lives Matter protests downtown. The fundraiser was held in a parking lot at Plymouth Congregational Church.

The group is associated with Black and Brown Liberation, the litigant in a lawsuit filed July 2 by ACLU of Indiana against the city of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Sheriff in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Indiana, Fort Wayne Division.

At their fundraiser Saturday, there were children's activities and a meal consisting of burrito, beans and rice cooked by Prokop and Oliva. People were asked to donate if they wished. Nearly $150 was raised, Byus and Prokop said.

“We really want to help Mexicans, and we really want to help Black Lives Matter,” said Byus, 27, who works in day care and is studying to be a court reporter. At one time, she wrote letters vouching for incarcerated immigrants awaiting possible deportation, she said.

Prokop, 35, a therapist, said the fundraiser was for LBGTQ projects as well, since Pride Day had to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

