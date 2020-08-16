Pandemic exposes health issues

The two biggest international stories of 2020 – the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement – have a common issue with local implications.

Ongoing media coverage has shined a spotlight on the relatively poor health of many Blacks and the hurdles that prevent them from accessing medical care, including in Fort Wayne.

Local health care professionals acknowledge the issues. They also have plans to address lack of access.

“We are actively working on a project in southeast Fort Wayne and very excited about the impact it will have,” said Brian Bauer, president of Indiana University Health-Fort Wayne.

Parkview Health in January announced plans to increase access in the underserved part of town.

Park Center, a Parkview affiliate, is buying the Lafayette Medical Center building at Lafayette and East Pontiac streets. The 46806 ZIP code is a federally designated health professional shortage area.

“Planning is underway to expand existing services and create greater access to mental and physical health care in this location,” Parkview spokeswoman Jessica Foor said.

Lutheran Health Network officials are also evaluating the area, a spokeswoman said.

“We continually assess our access points and the health needs of our community, which includes the southeast side,” Kara Stevenson said.

Timely issues

Difficult discussions about systemic racism have been prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement, which escalated across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd's death after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on the Black man's neck.

Among the challenges Black families often face are difficulty accessing home mortgages, business loans, fresh fruit and vegetables, and routine medical care. The COVID-19 pandemic focused attention on Blacks' health conditions when early data showed they were more likely to die from the virus than other patients.

Medical experts theorized that higher rates of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic medical conditions reduce the Black population's ability to recover from coronavirus.

All of the challenges are examples of systemic racism, Black Lives Matter supporters say.

The movement has also spawned White Coats for Black Lives rallies. Dr. John Marx, who works for Parkview Physicians Group, participated in a local one in June.

“Some of the main issues come down to cost and access,” he said of Blacks and health care.

Marx, who practices in Parkview's primary care office on Rudisill Boulevard, said some of his Black patients don't have health care insurance or are underinsured. That keeps them from accessing screening tests that could detect breast, colon and prostate cancers before the cases are advanced, he said.

“There's a lot of different ways that the Black community is hurting,” he said.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said many residents of the city's southeast side deal with systemic racism.

She wonders whether school children are taught about nutrition and its importance for good health. Even if they know the importance, low-income families might not be able to afford healthful, perishable food – if they can find it within a reasonable distance from their home, she said.

One night last week, for example, Tucker finished her work and civic duties at 9:30 p.m. Because she owns a car and could afford the expense, she drove to Chick-fil-A to grab a nutritious dinner rather than picking up something at McDonald's, which was closer and cheaper. She knows not all busy residents have the resources to do the same.

What's more, cash-strapped Blacks might delay or forgo getting necessary medication – and that's if they've seen a doctor to even get a prescription, Tucker said.

“(Access to) medical care continues to be a challenge for southeast Fort Wayne,” she said.

Persistent problem

Health care is among a dozen focus areas for the #WhatMatters2020 campaign adopted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tucker said many Blacks aren't diagnosed with coronavirus until their condition is bad enough to send them to the emergency room. At that point, they are seriously ill.

Fort Wayne's southeast side doesn't have urgent care medical services, she said.

Despite increased awareness of Black residents' health challenges, the issue isn't new. The rate of infant mortality for Blacks is more than twice the rate for whites and Hispanics, according to 2018 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The problem is particularly troublesome in Allen County, where some rates of child death before age 1 are among the highest in Indiana. In 2017, the rate in ZIP code 46806, on Fort Wayne's south side, was 15.4 per 1,000 babies – almost three times the national average that year of 5.8.

Almost half of Black women – 44% – have high blood pressure or are taking prescription medication to lower it to a normal range, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. That's the highest rate among Black, white and Hispanic men and women.

Marx said providers have to do their part by understanding any implicit racial bias they have, such as believing Blacks can handle more pain than whites. Those misconceptions can affect treatment, he said.

Providers also need to go beyond creating a treatment plan to understanding what barriers a patient might have to carrying it out, Marx said. Barriers might include lack of transportation, lack of prescription drug coverage and lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables, he said.

'A healthier place'

Bauer said expanding health care access to minority populations is a priority for IU Health.

“Last year, IU Health created and invested $100 million in a fund to address social determinants of health in Indiana,” he said in an email. “This new fund will enhance IU Health's mission to make Indiana a healthier place by pooling financial and other resources to combat negative social determinants of health, such as substandard housing, lack of education and literacy, poor lifestyle habits and adverse childhood experiences.”

IU Health has also committed $1 million over three years to help reduce infant and maternal mortality rates in Indiana, he said. The issue disproportionately affects mothers and babies from minority communities.

“Efforts will focus on healthy family education and providing access to providers and contraception at no/low cost to under-served women,” Bauer said. “The project hopes to serve more than 200 women a month in its first year with education on planning healthy families.”

Parkview's Foor said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for local action.

“While Parkview does not have any data to share at this time, we do know that health inequities exist based on available public health data. The pandemic has highlighted those inequities and we understand the importance of finding solutions to address them,” she said in an email.

“It is currently a priority for us to better understand the health inequities that exist in our community, including chronic disease outcomes and preventive screening rates, so that we may identify opportunities to promote health equity among residents,” Foor said. “This work is already underway and will continue through 2021.”

Finding solutions

Stevenson said Lutheran uses a “community approach” to find solutions to health disparities. Lutheran's network, she said, works “alongside organizations focused on initiatives designed to address several health issues prevalent in our state and community, including infant mortality, diabetes, obesity, and heart and vascular conditions.”

Matthew 25, which provides free medical, dental and vision care, is among the nonprofit organizations that Lutheran and Parkview support. The nonprofit treats all patients.

Fair and poor health are all too common in the Hoosier State.

Indiana ranked 41st in the U.S. for overall health in the America's Health Rankings 2019 annual report, the most recent available. The study doesn't rank states based on race.

IU Health Fort Wayne has kept race in mind since it entered the local market two years ago, Bauer said.

The organization has focused on “how to improve access to healthcare to under-served and at-risk communities in Fort Wayne, including minority families,” he said. “We are currently finalizing a partnership that will significantly impact under-served areas and expand IU Health's access in Fort Wayne.”

Bauer declined to reveal details until necessary contracts are signed.

Councilwoman Tucker said that although the issues involved in systemic racism are many, she will keep addressing them.

“Do I get tired of fighting? Yes,” she said. “Am I discouraged? No. Am I encouraged to challenge it? Yes.”

