Sidewalk sales liven up downtown

The sidewalks throughout downtown Fort Wayne shimmered in the summer heat Saturday, as dozens of residents and visitors strode through storefront displays for a family-friendly, socially distanced outdoor sale.

About 25 local stores and organizations participated in the two-day sale, which also featured activities including Savor Fort Wayne specials, an Art This Way scavenger hunt, and a chance to win a “Downtown Stay-cation Getaway.”

Much of Saturday's activity centered on Wayne Street, where shoppers browsed chic styles at The Find, then hopped down to Creative Women of the World, where Fort Wayne native Dawn De Santo – who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee – had set up shop with her HandJive clothing line.

De Santo, who's spent the several decades selling her own designs, said the coronavirus has made doing business challenging, especially as trade shows throughout the country cancel. De Santo said she originally planned to attend the Covington Art Fair, which was to take place next weekend, but it was canceled.

The sidewalk sale seemed like a good alternative, she said, adding she notified her local customers that she would be in town.

“I'm very pleased,” De Santo said of the turnout Friday and Saturday. “My customers are very faithful and they came out. I'm very happy with the sales.”

Having displays set up outside, and allowing customers to browse in the open air, feels safer, De Santo added.

“It feels good,” she said.

A short walk away at The Landing, a steady stream of visitors moved in and out of House to Home, a locally owned decor, staging and design boutique that opened briefly in February before the pandemic forced its doors closed. House to Home was able to reopen in late May.

The weekend's sidewalk sale was a nice opportunity to let people know that House to Home is here, said employee Amy Spiritoso.

“I think there's a lot of people just downtown today,” she said. “I think (the sidewalk sale) has definitely helped.”

Social media helped promote the sidewalk sale, resulting in a steady flow of shoppers across Friday and Saturday, said Monica Hall, another House to Home employee.

“We don't have sales very often in our store, so this was an especially nice opportunity to have people come check us out,” she said.

dgong@jg.net