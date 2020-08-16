Thousands take free contact tracing class

More than 2,050 people have already completed a class in contact tracing at Purdue University Global.

The online course, which is free until Sept. 30, is designed to meet the increased need for contact tracers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ramping up the number of contact tracers from coast to coast is paramount to the ongoing successful reopening of our country,” said Frank Dooley, Purdue Global chancellor, in a statement. “Purdue Global boasts successful nursing and health science programs and is proud to take a leading role in training potential contact tracers.”

After Sept. 30, the course will cost $295.

Purdue University Global is an online university focused on providing classes to adults.

Melissa Burdi, vice president and dean of Purdue University Global School of Nursing, said the course has five segments. As part of the training, participants can expect to learn about COVID-19, along with how to investigate cases and maintain confidentiality and the legal requirements of tracing.

The course is open to anyone and takes six to eight hours to complete.

“The beauty of it is that you can complete the course at a time and place of your choosing and at your own speed,” Burdi said.

Those who finish the course will receive a certificate of completion they can present to potential employers that signifies they have had training.

The course has been marketed through social media, news releases and word of mouth. Enrollment has been steady after a high initial interest, said Tom Schott, senior director of strategic communications for Purdue University.

Because the university requests only names and email addresses of those registering for the training, information about those who have completed it, including where they live, is not available.

The average salary for a contact tracer is $20.66 per hour in the United States, according to the job site Indeed. The pay, depending on the geographic area, can range from $17 an hour to more than $25.

The pay estimates on www.indeed.com at the end of July were based on 590 salaries submitted anonymously by contact tracer employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on the site in the past 36 months.