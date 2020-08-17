Zacher: Virus not death of the office

Even if COVID-19 doesn't go away anytime soon, it won't spell the death of the office, Fort Wayne commercial real estate specialist Steve Zacher said Monday.

Nonetheless, the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely change offices nationwide and in Fort Wayne, Zacher told members of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club during their weekly lunch meeting at Parkview Field.

COVID-19 affected office trends already in play, Zacher said.

Before the pandemic, office trends included putting more people into less space and opening up offices to increase space for collaboration, he explained.

But those trends may stall or even go into reverse as people become more concerned about proximity to other people's germs.

And although more people were working from home even before the pandemic, Zacher said COVID-19 concerns accelerated that trend.

The office workforce "has adapted to working from home," he said, thanks to technology allowing productivity to be maintained.

"Employees like the flexibility" of working remotely, Zacher said. "But they don't want to be home 100% of the time. There's still a need for in-person connectivity."

The result: Trends will likely even out over time, he said.

