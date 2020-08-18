45 protesters' charges dropped

Dozens of protesters still face criminal charges even though Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards announced Monday she would dismiss misdemeanors against 45 demonstrators arrested in late May and mid-June.

Police also are under scrutiny, as Richards said a monthlong review of evidence from protests in downtown Fort Wayne revealed five cases of “unreasonable force” by officers that have been sent to the Fort Wayne Police Department internal affairs division.

The moves come after local Black Lives Matter protests began May 29 and have continued periodically. About 140 protesters were charged – most faced misdemeanors such as disorderly conduct or resisting law enforcement – and about 50 of those cases are pending.

Other cases were dismissed, saw guilty pleas or moved to pretrial diversion programs through which defendants can avoid criminal penalties.

In a news conference at her office near the Allen County Courthouse, Richards said investigators found probable cause to arrest protesters. In some cases, though, she said there likely wasn't enough evidence to convict them.

Probable cause exists when there is a reasonable basis for believing a crime might have been committed, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell University. The bar for proof to convict is higher.

Four investigators from the prosecutor's office – two white and two Black, including former Police Chief Garry Hamilton – spent more than 400 hours over several weeks poring over evidence that included news coverage and video from drones and cellphones. Images gathered show protesters blocking roads and throwing items such as water bottles at police officers and their cars.

Richards used the work of investigators – the three others were not identified – to help determine which cases to dismiss. She said she wanted a diverse panel to review the evidence.

A short video presented by Richards shows protesters atop a semi truck, smashing a store window and in the way of an emergency vehicle moving slowly down a road packed with cars and people on foot.

“You cannot block an intersection,” she said. “That may be peaceful, but it is dangerous and it is illegal.”

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued July 15 for Jackson Kulp, 20, who investigators say used a skateboard to break a window at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop May 29. He is charged with misdemeanor rioting, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Juan P. Gonzalez, 43, was arrested after police say he threw an explosive device May 30, injuring an Indiana State Police trooper. He faces six felony charges, the most serious of which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Evidence also showed actions by police that Richards called unreasonable but not criminal.

One case involved protesters followed by officers into a downtown restaurant near the center of the protests. Another case involved Balin Brake, a protester who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister fired by an officer.

Police at the time said Brake had bent down to pick up a canister and throw it back at police when another canister was fired, skipped across the pavement and struck him. The incident was featured in an investigation by Washington Post reporters who highlighted video showing a man identified as Brake with his hands up and moving away from officers when he is struck.

Richards said it was difficult to identify officers at the protests, and cases were referred to the Fort Wayne Police Department internal affairs office because most police there were from that agency.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, a police department spokeswoman, said internal affairs investigators will review cases “to see if any policies or rules and regulations have been violated.” After that, she said, findings will be submitted to Police Chief Steve Reed “for review and possible reprimand.”

“At this time we do not have a time table as each case is independent, and I don't know the extent of the allegation as to each incident,” Rosales-Scatena said in an email.

The police response to protests included using pepper spray and tear gas, and the ACLU of Indiana filed a federal lawsuit seeking to bar officers from using such tactics. The lawsuit is pending in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

Amid calls from groups including the Allen County Democratic Party to dismiss charges against protesters, Richards in June announced an effort to carefully review video and photos taken during protests.

“I need to do my job regardless of whether people think I'm right or people think I”m wrong,” she said Monday. “I cannot do my job based on whether people think I'm right or wrong.”

That wasn't enough for about a dozen protesters who arrived near the end of the news conference and were yelling inside the entrance to the prosecutor's office.

“Everybody gets to be defended but the community,” one woman said.

Most of the protesters declined to give their names or speak to reporters, but activist Brittiane Jones said demonstrators weeks ago were not troublemakers.

“We went peacefully,” said Jones, also known as Minny Jackson. “We maintained peace.”

Victoria Hardy, 26, was arrested and charged May 30 with misdemeanor refusing a leave the scene of an emergency incident and disorderly conduct. Hardy said she was taken from her vehicle by an officer after moving away from downtown protests.

Charging documents filed in her case say she was among protesters who refused to leave the area but do not detail Hardy's actions. Hardy said her lawyer told her to expect charges to be dismissed.

“The police cannot police the police,” she said.

Defense attorney Quinton Ellis said prosecutors have notified him that half of the 10 cases he is handling for protesters will be dismissed.

He said some cases against protesters make valid claims. Others pending involve peaceful demonstrators, Ellis said.

“I hope today is not the end-all,” he said.

