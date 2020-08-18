FORT WAYNE/ALLEN COUNTY

Honor Flight plans to recognize vets

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will honor veterans who were scheduled to go on canceled flights this year by presenting each with a yard sign, the nonprofit announced Monday.

The pandemic “caused many disappointments this year,” local Honor Flight President Dennis Covert said in a statement. “Members of Honor Flight eagerly anticipate spending the day with our heroes in Washington. They wanted to do something to recognize our veterans for their service as they patiently await their turn to fly.”

About 170 signs featuring the wars the veterans served in are being delivered by Honor Flight Board and Volunteer Corps. Veterans who live farther away will receive theirs by mail.

“It is most heartbreaking for us all to learn of a veteran passing before they have the opportunity to reflect upon those memorials built in their honor,” Covert said. “Unfortunately, we are still very unsure about what next spring will look like for flights, but we are hoping for the best.”

VA food pantry drive-up today

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will have its monthly drive-up food pantry with curbside service beginning at 1 p.m. today. The pantry is for military veterans dealing with food insecurity.

Veterans may receive items without leaving their vehicles. Donations of non-perishable foods and money may be made by calling VANIHCS Voluntary Services at 260-426-5431, ext. 73114.

CASA volunteers to be sworn in

Allen County CASA will hold a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday for 24 volunteers who completed training during the pandemic to serve as advocates. Volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates provide a voice for children in the court system who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“These resilient volunteers completed training virtually (via Zoom) despite the virus and stay-at-home orders,” a Monday news release said.

Wednesday's ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda.

Magistrate Sherry Hartzler will preside. She has presided over Children in Need of Services cases in Allen Superior Court, Family Relations Division, since 2015 and oversees Family Recovery Court.

Volunteer Expo to be held Aug. 27

The nonprofit Volunteer Center will have its second annual Get Connected Volunteer Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 near the food court in Glenbrook Square, 4201 Coldwater Road.

The expo will provide information about volunteering for local nonprofits.

Attendees can speak with 20 agency representatives and learn about their missions, goals and volunteer needs. COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be in place.

“In the midst of the pandemic, nonprofit organizations are in need of volunteers to help them meet their mission to serve those most in need,” said Ani Etter, the Volunteer Center's executive director. “The goal of the Volunteer Expo is to provide individuals a safe opportunity to learn about critical volunteer needs in our community and how they can help, all while providing a safe volunteer experience.”

New park planned for New Haven

The New Haven/Adams Township Park Board has accepted the donation of a 10-acre farm on Rose Avenue from landowner Alison Adams.

The park board also approved a proposal from MKM Architects to create a master plan for the new park.

It is part of the first farm in Adams Township and was the site of the start of what became New Haven.

The property will be named Marylands Farm Park named after Adams' former family farm in England.

The farm is next to the Greenway Trail, from Moser Park to the Maumee River. The southeast corner abuts the northwest corner of Moser Park.

The new park will have a unique focus on intimate contact with nature and animals for people of all ages and abilities. There will be picnic facilities, a parking area and short loop wooded natural trails with easy walking. A fully handicapped accessible sensory trail is also planned.

As this develops, programs are conceived for contact with selected farm animals as well as gardening projects for children and adults.

Firefighters to fill boots online

For more than 60 years, firefighters have been “Filling the Boot” on street corners raising money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. COVID-19 has made that near impossible this year, so firefighters are asking the public to help “Fill the Boot” online.

Money raised will help children and adults in the community and also help support innovative research to change the future for people with neuromuscular disease.

The online campaign is active at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/L0124.

– Journal Gazette