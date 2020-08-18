City Council approves Somerset rezoning request

In a 7-1 vote tonight, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a rezoning petition for Somerset Townhomes, a 63-unit residential development on Carroll Road.

The proposal, approved by the city Plan Commission in a 5-0 vote, was held on Aug. 4 to allow the developer, Reincke-Norris LLC to have further discussions with neighbors, some of whom raised issues related to drainage traffic and the impact on area schools.

With Tuesday's approval, the site will be rezoned to multiple family residential. The site was previously zoned low-intensity residential.

The rezoning comes with a written commitment regarding building aesthetics and setbacks, said Michelle Wood, senior planner. Specifically, Reincke-Norris has offered to limit a planned building close to residential homes near the southwest corner of the site to one story.

The developer has also agreed to increase screening and buffering on that side of the property, Wood said. The buildings on the southwest corner of the site will be further away from nearby homes than originally planned, she added.

dgong@jg.net