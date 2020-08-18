Positivity rates not letting up

Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate has inched up to 13.6% since Friday, and Adams County's has soared to 21% to rank as the highest in Indiana.

Allen's positivity rate – the percentage of people tested in the previous seven days who test positive – was called out for being in a danger zone Friday when U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams visited Fort Wayne.

The rate as reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday was 12.5%. But the percentage went higher with an additional 77 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 61 Sunday. An additional 36 cases were reported Monday. Eighteen of Monday's cases were in people who tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, meaning they were likely exposed in the past but might not be ill now.

Monday's confirmed cases bring the Allen County's total to 4,362, with deaths unchanged at 166. The increased positivity rate stemmed from several days last week with new cases in excess of 50 and two days of more than 60.

Allen County's new cases came at the same time that its southeastern neighbor Adams County was undergoing a spike.

Last week, the Adams County health commissioner publicly warned people who had been at a concert or at The Wet Spot Bar on July 30 in downtown Decatur to quarantine and get tested if they were having symptoms. Thirteen cases of COVID-19 had been traced to the bar and the concert as of Aug. 11, officials said. The positivity rate jumped to 11.6% then. It jumped again to 21% as of Sunday.

The warning also applied to people who were in close contact with someone who'd been at the bar or concert, officials said.

“Adams County is now officially the hot spot of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana. Please be careful. Mask up. Stay home. Wash your hands,” Dr. Michael Ainsworth posted on Twitter and Facebook late Sunday.

“We need to settle this down before it hits our vulnerable citizens and if we ever want our kids back in school and playing sports.”

Adams County went from a total of 117 confirmed cases Aug. 11 to 139 cases Sunday, less than one week later.

The surgeon general, formerly Indiana's state health department head, on Friday said Allen County's positivity rate was going in the wrong direction and was above both the state's level of 8% to 9% and the 5% level desirable for safer reopening.

The largest percentage of Allen County's cases – 22.4% – is in people aged 20 to 29. Adams County now has 16.5% of its cases in those 20 to 29.

That represents a shift in who is getting the virus now as opposed to earlier this year, when the bulk of cases were in those older than 60. However, the largest percentage of Adams' cases – 19.4% – is still in those 60 to 69.

Counties behind Adams in positivity rates are Henry at 18.1%, Sullivan at 17.8%, Pike at 14.1% and Allen and Clay at 13.6%.

The state health department recorded 603 additional cases and six more deaths Monday, for a total of 81,006 confirmed cases and 2,926 deaths plus 209 probable deaths without a positive COVID-19 test.

Other area counties' new cases and deaths were unavailable late Monday because of a temporary glitch in the state's data website.

Indiana's positivity rate stands at 8.1% for the last seven days and 8.9% overall.

