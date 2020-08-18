Zacher: Office space to survive virus

Even if COVID-19 doesn't go away anytime soon, it won't spell the death of the office, Fort Wayne commercial real estate specialist Steve Zacher said Monday.

Nonetheless, the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely change offices nationwide and in Fort Wayne, Zacher told members of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club during their weekly lunch meeting at Parkview Field.

COVID-19 mostly affected office trends already in play, Zacher said.

Before the pandemic, trends included putting more people into less space and opening up offices to increase space for collaboration, he said. But those trends might stall or even go into reverse as people become more concerned about proximity to other people's germs.

And, although more people were working from home even before the pandemic, Zacher said COVID-19 concerns accelerated that trend.

The office workforce “has adapted to working from home,” he said, thanks to technology allowing productivity to be maintained.

“Employees like the flexibility” of working remotely, Zacher said. “But they don't want to be home 100% of the time. There's still a need for in-person connectivity.”

The two trends will likely even out over time, maintaining the market, he said, noting office space is more resilient than the hospitality and retail industries.

As for Fort Wayne, Zacher said it was in a good position before the pandemic and will likely be so in upcoming months.

The city had an office inventory of 13 million square feet as of October and a vacancy rate of just under 9.3%, he said. Downtown Fort Wayne had 5.47 million square feet with an even lower vacancy rate of 6.9%.

Current building and renovation projects have been filling, he said. All but two floors and a small portion of a third in the Metro 202 building have been leased, Zacher said, and One Indiana Center at 111 E. Wayne St. now has Annie's publishing company and United Technologies filling what had been vacant space.

Although it's difficult to predict the fate of new projects including Promenade at Riverfront and The Lofts at Headwaters Park, Ashberry, the Ruoff headquarters and Electric Works, there should be room for them all, Zacher said.

“Nothing should hold up Ashberry,” he said. “The other four – I think some of it, I think a lot of it – is political, who gets money for what.”

Of Electric Works, which recently had its development agreement with the city ended by a vote of the city's Redevelopment Commission, Zacher said, it “would be really a shame if it's dead.”

Not only would the additional office space be absorbed, but going ahead with the $275 million project would mean holding onto major local employer Do it Best, the project's anchor tenant, Zacher said.

“It's not a bridge too far,” he said of Electric Works.

rsalter@jg.net