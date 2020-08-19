Fort Wayne/Allen County

Sweetwater buys Pizza Hut property

Sweetwater has acquired the former Pizza Hut corporate headquarters, a 17-acre property that includes a 23,000-square-foot building the late Dick Freeland had designed to support his desire to host fundraisers for local nonprofits.

The property was put on the market in 2018 with a list price of $3.9 million. Sweetwater, which was founded by Chuck Surack, paid $2.2 million in April, spokeswoman Heather Herron confirmed.

The two-floor, former corporate headquarters sits on a secluded, wooded lot with a gated entry and extensive security system at 7100 W. Jefferson Blvd. The 30-year-old building, designed in the style of a grand British country home, is outfitted with six fireplaces, a kitchen, a walk-in vault and a three-car garage.

The building will be used as a retreat space for employees of the multiple companies under the Sweetwater corporate umbrella, including Sweetwater Sound, The Clyde, Mynett Music, Sweet Aviation and Longe Optical, Herron confirmed. It might also again host nonprofit gatherings.

Company offers virus aid grants

Nonprofit organizations negatively affected by COVID-19 have until Aug. 26 to apply for one of 20 $25,000 grants offered by L3Harris Technologies.

The company is offering $500,000 in grants to nonprofits serving communities where L3Harris has major operations, including Fort Wayne. Eligible nonprofits must offer secular social services and have an annual operating budget of less than $750,000. Operating and overhead costs must be limited to no more than 10% of the grant amount.

Preference is given to organizations that predominantly serve Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ, female or veteran populations.

Organizations can obtain a grant application package at www.l3harris.com/covid-19.

– Journal Gazette