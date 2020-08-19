Century resident celebrating much

As the coronavirus pandemic grinds on, more and more stories emerge about those who've survived the ravages of a disease that has led to the deaths of more than 170,000 Americans.

But most of the survivors aren't like Juanita Arnold of Fort Wayne. She's 101 – and will turn 102 on Sunday.

Arnold, who grew up on the north side of Fort Wayne when Lima Road was still made from wooden planks, now resides at Heritage Pointe-Fort Wayne continuing care community along St. Joe Road near Interstate 69.

Back in April, one of Arnold's five sons, Indianapolis-area resident Bruce Arnold, made one of his frequent phone visits with his mother.

“On the phone, she sounded short of breath and a little congested,” he said Tuesday. So he talked to the facility's administrator about having her tested for COVID-19.

It is fortunate he did. His mother never ran a temperature, a prominent COVID-19 warning sign, so routine screening would not have picked up her case. But the test came back positive.

This was at a time when most of Allen County's cases were in people over 60 and around half of all the county's deaths were residents of nursing homes.

It was hard for the family to hear, unleashing worries aplenty, Bruce Arnold said.

As a result of the diagnosis, Arnold was moved into an area of the Heritage Pointe community designated for COVID patients. Relatives, who weren't allowed to visit in person, said she coughed a lot and had symptoms similar to those of a bad cold.

But she never did spike a fever. “It wasn't bad. I didn't feel much different,” she said of the illness.

Her symptoms were controlled with cough medicine and an antibiotic. It took a good two to three weeks before she got over the setback, but she's been fine since, said her son, 75.

Maybe that's because Arnold, whose maiden name was Cook, comes from hardy stock.

Her son said his grandmother was pregnant with his mother during part of the influenza pandemic from 1918 to 1920 – a disease that infected 500 million people worldwide and killed 20 million to 50 million.

Many of the dead were in the second wave of the disease in the last three months of 1918, when Juanita was an infant, but she made it then. “So you could say she's a two-time (pandemic) survivor,” he said.

Juanita Arnold also is descended from some of Washington Township's first settlers. “They were homesteaders,” her son said. “They were among the first to be on the land.”

She was one of eight children, the middle child born to Elmer and Carrie Cook, and had five children herself, all sons. Elmer Cook was Washington Township assessor in the 1950s and 1960s,

As a child, she remembers, her family raised sheep. As an adult, she was an avid vegetable gardener, raising beans, corn, beets, onions and potatoes – and a strawberry patch. She canned and froze summertime produce, and on Saturdays, she made pies. “I made one every Saturday,” she said. “That, and cakes sometimes. I made a lot of pies.”

Before marrying Paul Arnold in 1940 after being educated at Washington Township School and North Side High School, she worked for Magnavox, her son said. Paul died in 1995.

She now has 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family has scattered, and members now live in Indiana, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, South Dakota, Nevada, Kansas, Colorado and Japan.

Her son Bob lives in Fort Wayne. Her other sons are Gail in South Dakota, Dennis in Virginia, and Paul in Ogden Dunes, Indiana.

When Arnold turned 100 – several years after she survived breast cancer – the family threw her a big birthday party and open house at Heritage Pointe. The event was attended by about 100 people – relatives, new Heritage Point friends and fellow members of Bethel United Methodist Church.

This year, the facility marked her birthday Tuesday with a flower-decorated cake to be served to residents at lunchtime. But her son says he and his wife, Marcia, 71, might bring her some take-out of her favorite food, fried chicken, on Sunday.

As for the birthday girl, on Sunday, she said, she plans to “Sleep!” After all, she can't have a party because the facility – now COVID-19-free, officials said – still isn't allowing visitors inside.

“There's this pandemic,” she said.

rsalter@jg.net