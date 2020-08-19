Mask mandate set in Adams County

COVID-19 positivity rates remained high Tuesday, as confirmed cases rose again in nearly every county in northeast Indiana and public health officials in Adams County pushed residents to take the disease more seriously.

The statewide rate – the percentage of people tested in the previous seven days who get positive results – was 7.8% as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Department of Health data.

In Allen County, the rate was 13.3%. That's slightly better than the 13.6% rate reported Monday but well above the 5% that health experts including U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams have said is desirable for safer reopening.

Most counties in District 3, an 11-county region that includes Allen County, also showed high positivity rates. Only Huntington, Miami and Whitley counties had rates below 5% – 2.5%, 4% and 4.6%, respectively.

Adams County's 22.8% rate was the highest in the state for at least the second consecutive day, and officials there issued an order requiring residents to wear face coverings. A statewide mask mandate already is in place, but the county's order takes effect today and requires everyone older than 2 to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths.

“The recent increases in the number of cases ... is having a direct impact on the health and safety of Adams County residents,” the order says. “Adams County is experiencing record numbers of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. In order to protect public health, restrictions must be established to help curb the spread of COVID-19.”

A post on the Adams County Health Department's Facebook page says it is working with Adams Memorial Hospital to open a free testing site, which could be in place next month.

Infections continue to rise around the state, and state health officials said 850 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed for a total of 81,847 in Indiana.

The trend was the same in northeast Indiana, where most counties had at least one confirmed new case. Only Wells County did not have a confirmed case, and District 3 saw 51 new cases for a total of 7,257.

The Allen County Department of Health announced 35 new cases, bringing the total to 4,397. State data for the county differ because of differences in reporting and delays in receiving data on test results.

There were 28 new deaths statewide, and 2,954 people in Indiana so far have been killed by the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“Another 211 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” ISDH officials said in a statement. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

The death toll in Allen County stood Tuesday at 168, which makes up about 71% of the 235 deaths so far in District 3.

