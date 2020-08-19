Parkview set to open new medical tower this week

Parkview Regional Medical Center will add 24 patient beds Thursday when it opens the sixth floor of a new $98 million medical tower three months ahead of schedule.

The north-side hospital will add 24 additional beds Oct. 1 and another 24 Nov. 1, the opening dates for the tower's fifth and fourth floors, officials said Tuesday.

The nonprofit health care provider is adding 100 clinical positions to staff the expansion.

Parkview Health officials led a media tour of the hospital's new medical tower Tuesday. The six-story, 168,000-square-foot expansion broke ground two years ago in response to steady patient demand over the past eight years.

Ben Miles, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates, said Parkview Regional Medical Center has operated at or near capacity since it opened in 2012.

“The patient-centered design of both towers helps us provide the excellent care that people have come to expect from us,” he said in a statement. “The new tower is equipped to be functional and meet the needs of patients today, with flexibility to meet the needs of our community well into the future.”

The 72 new patient beds will boost the hospital's total inpatient capacity to 550. Randallia's capacity is now 203.

Parkview also added 20 inpatient beds in July at its Randallia hospital, placing them on the fifth floor, where Vibra previously leased space. The long-term, acute-care hospital closed its local operation in January 2019.

Those new rooms were all occupied Tuesday, spokeswoman Tami Brigle said. The space is designated for medical and surgical patients.

At Parkview Regional Medical Center, the fifth floor will be used for medical and surgical specialty care. The fourth floor will be used for neurological patients. Opening dates haven't been set for the second and third floors. Officials are still finalizing plans for the space.

The lower level and first floor, which will open Sept. 15, will house maintenance areas, a new emergency department entrance and a patient discharge lounge.

Officials said the design of the all-private patient rooms is similar to those in the existing tower, which is adjacent to the new building. Safety measures include negative air pressure, which prevents airborne viruses, including COVID-19, from entering the hospital's ventilation system.

The construction timetable for Parkview's tower was sped up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Weigand Construction, who worked diligently to complete the top floor well ahead of schedule,” Miles said. “The south tower is opening at a critical time, helping us provide high-quality care for an even greater number of people who come to us from throughout the region.”

Parkview officials said that by adjusting the flow of elective surgeries, they are able to maintain adequate hospital capacity to meet coronavirus-related demand.

