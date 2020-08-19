Rezoning for residential project OK'd

In a 7-1 vote Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a rezoning petition for Somerset Townhomes, a 63-unit residential development on Carroll Road.

A vote on the proposal, approved by the city Plan Commission in a 5-0 vote, was delayed Aug. 4 to allow the developer, Reincke-Norris LLC, to have further discussions with neighbors, some of whom raised issues related to drainage, traffic and the impact on area schools.

With Tuesday's approval, the site will be rezoned to multiple-family residential. The site was previously zoned low-intensity residential. The rezoning comes with a written commitment regarding building aesthetics and setbacks, said Michelle Wood, senior planner.

Specifically, Reincke-Norris has offered to limit to one story a building close to residential homes near the southwest corner of the site. The developer has also agreed to increase screening and buffering on that side of the property, Wood said. The buildings on the southwest corner of the site will sit further from nearby homes than originally planned, she added.

To address drainage concerns, the site will include improvements designed to direct the flow of stormwater away from nearby residences, Wood said.

“It will be controlling the water flow, where right now, it's not,” she added.

It doesn't appear that traffic will be severely affected by the development, said Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large. Freistroffer is a member of the Plan Commission.

“With the amount of lots that they have out there, if you just put average families of four in there, you're going to have just as many people and just as many children that are going to (the schools),” he said. “The traffic, yes, it may increase a little bit, but not any more than if it would have stayed the same.”

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said the decision to rezone the property was difficult because of the project's density. Paddock ultimately voted against rezoning.

